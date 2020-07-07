Liquid Wire Closes $10 Million Series A to Bring Stretchable Electronics Technologies to the Medical Wearables Industry

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wire Inc. (http://liquidwire.com) announced today that it has successfully closed a $10 million Series A financing round to expand its stretchable electronics technologies into the medical wearables market. The financing was led by Deerfield Management Company.

Liquid Wire was founded in 2016 in Portland, Oregon, and has established itself as the global leader in the emerging field of liquid metal circuitry. The Company produces conformal and pliable electronic circuits using a patented class of non-toxic printable liquid metals printed on plastic and textile substrates.

By more closely matching the material properties of human skin, Liquid Wire circuitry allows comfortable, long-term contact of sophisticated sensors and data transmission electronics for on-body, remote monitoring. Liquid Wire's mission to produce electronics that can coexist naturally while embedded directly in functional materials also addresses safety wear performance sports apparel, automotive, and aerospace markets.

Liquid Wire plans to expand its Portland-based pilot manufacturing line and make key hires to address the medical patch market with the proceeds of the Series A round.

Mark Ronay, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Wire stated, "We are excited to have such a highly regarded organization invest in our future and appreciate the continued support of our existing investors and customers. With this funding, we are well-positioned to continue to provide our global customers with new leading-edge stretchable circuits that enable electronics everywhere, especially new opportunities in the medical wearables market."

"We are pleased to support the funding of Liquid Wire and their innovative enabling technology that can overcome the current design limitations of wearable devices. Their platform has broad potential to expand the form and function of new digital solutions that are key to advancing remote clinical monitoring and management," said Deerfield Partner Steven Hochberg.

