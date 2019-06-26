Liquidation Sale Set for Surplus Keslow Cinematography Assets

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group and Hilco Industrial are liquidating high-quality, surplus cinematography rental gear excess to the ongoing operations of Keslow Camera, North America's largest motion picture camera equipment rental house.

Items available in the Keslow surplus liquidation sale include this Arri Alexa EV camera Cooke Classic 18-100 is among the many lenses available in the liquidation sale.

The offering is designed to reduce inventory redundancies that followed Keslow's August 2017 acquisition of Clairmont Camera. The assets, most of which come with cases, include prime and zoom, telephoto and specialty lenses; cameras with all accessories; follow focus kits; matte boxes; and heads. Also available are wireless transmitters/receivers, monitors, media, batteries, filters, machinery and more from manufacturers like Arri, Sony, Cooke, Zeiss, Angenieux, Canon, Panasonic, Nikkor, RED, Transvideo, TV Logic, and Tiffen. The sale also features more than 11,000 Tiffen filters, many never used.

An evening reception to view the assets and to purchase gear will take place July 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (PT) at a facility in Glendale, Calif. Prospective buyers who wish to attend the event or set up a separate viewing appointment should contact Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development at Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division, (805) 367-3893 or jholiday@tigergroup.com.

"The team at Tiger, along with our partner Hilco Industrial, is once again excited to have been chosen by Keslow Camera to be the asset disposition provider responsible for selling their high-quality excess gear," said Holiday. "This opportunity offers rental companies, studios, production companies, and independent producers a great chance to purchase motion picture equipment at below-market prices from one of the most reputable rental companies."

The offering includes numerous Zeiss Super and Standard Speed lens sets, and individual lenses from Angenieux, Arri and Cooke; Nikkor 200mm to 400mm telephoto lenses; and a variety of specialty lenses. Also included are 2/3 format and 16mm format zoom and prime lenses manufactured by Zeiss, Canon, Fujinon and others. Digital cameras being offered include Arri Alexa XT, Arri Alexa SXT, RED EPIC as well as film cameras from Aaton and Arri, Transvideo and TV Logic; 5.6" field monitors, and 17p" displays. Additional support equipment includes heads from Bazooka and Pearson, wireless from Tilta and batteries from Anton Bauer.

For complete information on the assets up for sale, visit: soldtiger.com

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group C&I Division, Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, (805) 367-3893, 217099@email4pr.com.; at Hilco Industrial, Brent Bonham, COO, (616) 328-6890; 217099@email4pr.com; at Parness & Associates Public Relations, Bill Parness, 217099@email4pr.com, (732) 290-0121 or Mobile: 732-673-6852.

SOURCE Tiger Group

Related Links

https://www.tigergroup.com

