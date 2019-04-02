Liquid.com Launches Leveraged Bitcoin CFDs

Liquid Infinity is a highly leveraged Bitcoin CFD that will allow traders to speculate on the price movements of Bitcoin against the Japanese Yen and US Dollar. Traders can leverage their positions up to 100x, maximizing their exposure with minimal upfront capital. Key features of Liquid Infinity include:

Up to 100x leverage. Leverage positions are determined by the position size.

The ability to cross-margin positions to balance margin maintenance requirements on Liquid.

Access to liquid markets provided by BTC/JPY and BTC/USD pairings on Liquid.

Traders are able to access Liquid Infinity by logging into their trading dashboard at liquid.com:

Mario Gomez Lozada, Chief Product Officer of Liquid, said, "We are well-known for our advanced trading platform features geared towards pro traders, in particular our core margin product with up to 25x leverage. We saw a rising market demand for Bitcoin CFD products with appetite for higher leverage, which led to the development and launch of Liquid Infinity. Infinity will enable traders to amplify their risk-to-reward ratios with the existing risk management tools we have in place for our margin product, such as stop-loss orders and other advanced charting indicators."

Liquid Infinity is available to Liquid customers except for residents of Japan.

For more information, visit https://www.liquid.com/infinity/

ABOUT LIQUID

Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.

Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollar, and Euro.

As part of the Liquid roadmap , we are developing a range of new features and services including a distributed ledger, which will allow other fintech companies to build their products and services on distributed ledger technology.

In the span of two years:

September 2017 -- We became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

We became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency. October 2017 -- We became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale.

We became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale. November 2017 -- We successfully raised 350m Qash (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105m ) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform.

We successfully raised Qash (the equivalent of ETH or ) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform. September 2018 -- Our historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, were merged and relaunched as Liquid.

Our historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, were merged and relaunched as Liquid. July 2018 -- Our trading platforms exceeded USD50 billion in transaction volume in the past 12 months.

More than just a cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid offers powerful trading features which include:

Margin trading of up to 25x leverage for select crypto-fiat pairings

A sophisticated user dashboard for pro traders

Secure cold wallet storage and KYC compliance for individual and corporate customers

Proprietary World Book technology that matches orders across global order books, providing access to liquidity pools sourced by a unified platform, Liquid.com

