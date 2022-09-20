LiquidSpace and OfficeRnD Offer the First Total Hybrid Workplace Management Solution. One Platform. Any Workplace.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidSpace, the global on-demand office marketplace and hybrid workplace management platform, and OfficeRnD, the leading flexspace and hybrid work management software provider, have today announced a joint solution for managing the full ecosystem of hybrid work - Hybrid Anywhere - from home to coworking to HQ.

Hybrid Anywhere brings together the LiquidSpace Marketplace and OfficeRnD's Hybrid work platform to offer the first total hybrid workplace management solution.

Mark & Miro at FlexWorld LiqudSpace and OfficeRnD Announce One Platform. Any Worplace

Hybrid Anywhere gives employees one platform to easily access any workplace - whether a coworking space close to home, a hub location convenient to teammates, or at a company's offices. Hybrid Anywhere gives HR and workplace leaders one source of truth for data insights to understand the new rhythms of work and inform strategic workplace planning.

"As champions of flexible working we always knew that coworking would play a key role in the future of work. We're extremely excited to partner with LiquidSpace and bring real optionality to employees' work lives. Hybrid work is not just about home or the office. The world has so much more to offer than that. We want to see people working truly from anywhere and we couldn't be more excited to deliver this in partnership with LiquidSpace," Miro Miroslavov, CEO, OfficeRnD.

"Employees, employers (and the planet) demand something better than a return to the office commute. Hybrid working is about working from where it works. This new solution gives individuals true choice, where any place can be an option, and gives companies a platform they can trust. They can trust in LiquidSpace and OfficeRnD," Mark Gilbreath, CEO & Founder, LiquidSpace.

LiquidSpace and OfficeRnD, announced their partnership in February this year. This new joint solution enables businesses to manage their own office base as part of their hybrid workplace strategy, giving their teams the seamless ability to work from anywhere.

