Liquidware Brings Greater Visibility to End User Workspaces

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leading third-party provider of platform-agnostic end-user computing solutions, today announced Stratusphere™ UX 6.1, a user experience monitoring and diagnostics solution for physical PCs, virtual and cloud-based desktops. This latest release includes a new custom dashboard builder, a host of new Advanced Mode Inspectors and an all-new process optimization feature.

"The variety and diversity of end user workspaces is evolving at a rapid pace. Having a user-focused view of the metrics and information necessary to deliver these workspaces has never been more important," said Rory Monaghan, CTO at Algiz Technology Limited. "Many tools claim to provide the pertinent info you need to quickly discover user issues, but they fall short or require a lot of drilldown to get what you need. Liquidware's Stratusphere UX delivers, which helps quickly resolve issues, minimize risk, save time and money."

Stratusphere UX 6.1 Provides Broader Use Case Support With New Visibility Features:

Dashboard Views and a Builder . Easily customize a graphical view of important metrics and information through a collection of widgets that can be moved, resized or focused to provide almost limitless customization. The product ships with more than 10 built-in dashboard views and offers the ability to add and customize additional views based on your own criteria.

. Easily customize a graphical view of important metrics and information through a collection of widgets that can be moved, resized or focused to provide almost limitless customization. The product ships with more than 10 built-in dashboard views and offers the ability to add and customize additional views based on your own criteria. Network Process Metrics . The process network visibility expands the existing application and process-level metrics by providing greater visibility to network connectivity, data usage, and latencies associated with processes that communicate over the network.

. The process network visibility expands the existing application and process-level metrics by providing greater visibility to network connectivity, data usage, and latencies associated with processes that communicate over the network. SpotCheck Inspector. Employs over 100 spot-check metrics and applies smart threshold filters to easily identify problems in the environment.

Employs over 100 spot-check metrics and applies smart threshold filters to easily identify problems in the environment. Trend Microsoft Windows Event Logs . Easily configured to capture, aggregate and trend specific log event details from Application, System, and Security categories, as well as filter based on severity level (Critical, Error, Warning, Information). Specific Windows Event IDs can be included or excluded, and associated built-in reports can be run and scheduled.

. Easily configured to capture, aggregate and trend specific log event details from Application, System, and Security categories, as well as filter based on severity level (Critical, Error, Warning, Information). Specific Windows Event IDs can be included or excluded, and associated built-in reports can be run and scheduled. Visibility for VMware Blast metrics. Adding protocol support for this remote display protocol, Stratusphere UX 6.1 extends session details for Blast on VMware Horizon Agent 7.3 and later.

Process Optimization and More

All new Process Optimization. Easily managed set-it-and-forget-it feature to optimize user experience on sub-optimally sized machines to enhance productivity and increase desktop density, while optimizing in-focus applications and user experience. All optimization settings can be reported on with a built-in set of process optimization reports.

Easily managed set-it-and-forget-it feature to optimize user experience on sub-optimally sized machines to enhance productivity and increase desktop density, while optimizing in-focus applications and user experience. All optimization settings can be reported on with a built-in set of process optimization reports. Native licensing for Amazon Marketplace and Microsoft Azure. This release includes Bring Your Own License (BYOL) support for Amazon Marketplace and Microsoft Azure.

"We've been working hard to make it easier for IT professionals to deliver the performance and user experience organizations and their end-users require," said David Bieneman, CEO and co-founder, Liquidware. "With the general availability of version 6.1 we continue to lower the barrier of entry for the delivery of user experience while also broadening the use cases for Stratusphere UX."

More information about Stratusphere UX can be found at www.liquidware.com/products/stratusphere-ux. Learn more about this release at https://blog.liquidware.com/2018/10/30/whats-new-in-stratusphere-ux-6-1/. This new version, along with all Liquidware solutions, will be demoed at VMworld in Barcelona on booth E624.

About Liquidware

Liquidware™ provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware® Horizon View, Amazon® WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs and desktops running on Amazon, Google and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms. The company's Stratusphere UX solution delivers visibility into desktop environments to support assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners. Visit www.liquidware.com for further information.

