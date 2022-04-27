Liquor Confectionery Market is expected to reach US$ 981.4 Mn during 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights

Companies Profiled in Liquor Confectionery Market- Hershey's, Ferrero SpA, Mondelez International, Toms Gruppen, Liqueur Fills, Abtey Chocolate Factory, Neuhaus, Mars, Brookside, Booz Drops

NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquor confectionery market is projected to reach US$ 580 Mn in 2022, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a latest market analysis. With sales growing at a 5.4% CAGR , the market valuation will reach US$ 981.4 Mn by 2032.

New product launches with different flavoured chocolates, candies and gums are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the market. For instance, Abtey has introduced a new range of products that are prepared from refined alcohol and ganache centres.

The four new variants of coulis including ganache and Cointreau jelly, ganache and rum jelly, mousse and kirsch jelly, and ganache and strawberry jelly. Such developments are expected to create opportunities for growth in the market.

Further, increasing demand for premium liquor chocolates for gifting purposes and for serving as desserts at social gatherings is anticipated to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

Get Sample of the Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14528

In addition to this, due to growing preference for online retail, manufacturers are launching their products at online retail channels to gain a competitive edge. This has also resulted in high availability of liquor confectionery in various developing countries, thereby augmenting the growth in the market.

"Growing preference for premium liquor-based chocolates across the globe, along with surging demand for liquor cocktail gummies will continue steering the growth in the market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Global Liquor Confectionery Market by Category

By Product Type:

Candies

Gums

Chocolates

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Independent Retailers



Online Retailers

Get Discount on the report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-14528

Key Takeaways:

Germany is projected to dominate the Europe liquor confectionery market. Total demand in Europe will account for 30% of the global market share in 2022.

is projected to dominate the liquor confectionery market. Total demand in will account for 30% of the global market share in 2022. The U.S. will hold nearly 80% of the North America liquor confectionery market over the forecast period.

liquor confectionery market over the forecast period. By product type, chocolate liquor confectionery is expected to account for the maximum market value share of the global market in 2022.

In terms of distribution channels, sales in the indirect segment are forecast to remain high over the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the liquor confectionery market are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand theior grographical footprint. They are also focusing on promotional strategies to advertise their products on social media channels to improve sales. Key Companies Profiled are:

Hershey's

Ferrero SpA

Mondelez International

Toms Gruppen

Liqueur Fills

Abtey Chocolate Factory

Neuhaus

Mars

Brookside

Booz Drops

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14528

Related Reports of Food and Beverage Market Insights:

Recombined Milk Market : The global sales of recombined milk are slated to grow at a prolific CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period from 2022 and 2032, generating gigantic revenues by the end of the forecast period.

Injectable Cocoa Fillings Market : The global demand for injectable cocoa fillings is slated to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 4.2% to 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Gluten Free Pasta Market: Gluten Free Pasta Market is estimated at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2032, likely to surge at a vigorous 4.5% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 - 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/liquor-confectionery-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

SOURCE Future Market Insights