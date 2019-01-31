Liquor in South Africa, 2018: Size & State of the Industry; Influencing Factors; and Competition

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Liquor Industry in South Africa 2018

provides statistics for the sector, describes current conditions and trends, and discusses the impact of new regulations and other factors influencing the success of the sector.

Included in the report are profiles of 48 producers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers of alcoholic beverages including the major grocery retailers, major wine and spirits producers such as Distell and DGB as well as numerous independent wine farms.

The Liquor Industry:

The South African liquor industry, including manufacture, wholesale and retail, is valued at between R106.1bn and R129bn. The industry is considered mature and growth is largely organic.

Total 2017 liquor consumed was almost 4.24 billion litres, reflecting growth of 1.9% over 2016, driven by a growing population, aggressive expansion in retail liquor and product premiumisation. Growth is expected in 2018 despite the poor economic climate and will be aided by currency weakness reflected in rising exports.



Industry Developments: The Liquor Amendment Bill is expected to have a significant effect on the sector. In the wine industry, there is an ongoing decline in primary grape producer numbers and area under vines as the sector remains largely unsustainable at current input cost levels.



The illegal and illicit liquor trade continues to have a major impact on the industry and the fiscus, and it is estimated that approximately 50% of liquor consumed in sub-Saharan Africa is produced illegally.



The expansion of major grocery retailers' liquor brands, including Tops and LiquorShop, has substantially changed liquor retail in South Africa. The burgeoning craft gin industry indicates there is still room for new players and growth and innovation in the industry.



Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Health Issues

5.3. Illegal and Illicit Liquor Trade

5.4. Rising Operating Costs

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Labour

5.7. Cyclicality

5.8. Environmental



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX 1 - SUMMARY OF MAJOR PLAYERS



Producers/Wholesalers of Liquor

Retailers

Distributors

Companies Profiled



Backsberg Estate Cellars CC

Beadica 276 CC

Berfin Worldwide (Pty) Ltd

Big Daddy's Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Boland Wingerde Internasionaal Ltd

Cool Wines (Pty) Ltd

De Waal Wines (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd De Wetshof Estate (Pty) Ltd

DGB (Pty) Ltd

Diageo South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Diamonds Discount Liquor (Pty) Ltd

Distell Group Ltd

Edward Snell and Company (Pty) Ltd

and Company (Pty) Ltd Excelsior Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Fairview Wines (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Graham Beck Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

Kleine Zalze Wines (Pty) Ltd

Lanzerac Estate Investments (Pty) Ltd

Liquor City-The Liquor Boys CC

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Morgenster (1711) (Pty) Ltd

NCP Alcohols (Pty) Ltd

Newshelf 1167 (Pty) Ltd

Ocean Traders International Africa (Pty) Ltd

Oranjerivier Wynkelders Co-Operative Ltd

P C Kelders (Pty) Ltd

Pernod Ricard South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Picardi Hotelle (Pty) Ltd

Picardi Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Really Great Brand Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Robertson Kooperatiewe Wynmakery Ltd

Robinson Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Rustenberg Wines (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Simonsig Wines (Pty) Ltd

South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Spier Farm Management (Pty) Ltd

Stellenbosch Vineyards (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Van Loveren Vineyards (Pty) Ltd

Vergelegen Wines (Pty) Ltd

Vinimark Trading (Pty) Ltd

Warshay Investments (Pty) Ltd

Wines of the World Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

Zandwijk Wines (Pty) Ltd

Zidela Wines (Pty) Ltd

