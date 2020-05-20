Lira Style Launches the New Cervello, Laser Hair Removal Platform

CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lira Style, a Chicago-based medical device company for aesthetics, announces the launch of its newest platform, the Cervello. The device offers clinically proven laser hair removal treatments for all skin types with a combination of 755 Alexandrite, 808 Diode, and 1064 long pulsed YAG.

Lira Style will introduce the Cervello during the launch party, showcasing the technological advantages with live patient demonstrations.