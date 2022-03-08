Lirio and NTT DATA Announce Strategic Alliance

"Healthcare consumers are demanding more personalized, improved care, which we have the technology to do, but first requires focus on the digital patient experience," said Lisa Esch, chief of strategy, innovation, and provider industry solutions for NTT DATA Services. "The way an organization collects patient data and information is the foundation for personalized care, increasing patient engagement, and improving the provider experience as well as health outcomes. We look forward to working with Lirio to create innovative, data and AI-driven solutions for our clients that will benefit providers as well as the communities they serve."

"Healthcare organizations are recognizing the value of personalization in activating and empowering patients in their care, which lowers costs, improves outcomes and builds loyalty," said Marten den Haring, Lirio's chief executive officer. "Lirio and NTT DATA share a vision for a future in which healthcare is more personalized and meets people where they are. We are proud to work with their passionate team delivering solutions such as Nucleus for Healthcare to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for our clients."

NTT DATA's Nucleus for Healthcare is an integrated digital health accelerator that provides a unified patient experience and clinician engagement through personalized communication, consolidated clinical and financial data and predictive analytics.

Den Haring, Chief Growth Officer Cambrey Little, Chief People Officer Emily Moses, and other Lirio leaders are based in Nashville, where NTT DATA has established an innovation and digital delivery center focused on healthcare technology. Nashville is the leading US market for healthcare organizations (HCOs) and health tech companies, creating tremendous potential synergies for the new strategic alliance.

