Lisa A. Meli, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa A. Meli, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor for her professional excellence in the medical field and her unwavering dedication to the medical community at Bergen Pediatrics.

With 27 years of extensive knowledge in the medical field, Dr. Lisa A. Meli is a well-trusted pediatrician offering medical care for families with infants, children, adolescents, and young adults at Bergen Pediatrics. The services provided include Well baby/child/adolescent exams, Sick visits, Sports physicals, Asthma and allergy maintenance, Immunizations and vaccinations, and Medical care for acute and chronic health conditions. Highly committed to providing a continuity of care with a holistic and homeopathic approach, Dr. Meli takes pride in listening to her patients and their parents. She speaks both English and Italian.



Among her academic achievements, Dr. Meli received her Bachelor of Science degree in premedical studies, minoring in biochemistry from New York University. Her medical career began after she earned her Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the New York Osteopathic School of Medicine, followed by completing a pediatric residency at Overlook Hospital (Columbia University), where she served as Chief Resident of Pediatrics in her final year. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Meli is board-certified in pediatrics by the American Osteopathic Board of Pediatrics.



As a testament to her professional excellence, Dr. Meli is the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award from 2008 to 2015, Compassionate Doctor Recognition from 2010 to 2014, Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award from 2012 to 2015, and On-Time Doctor Award from 2014 and 2015.

On a personal note, Dr. Meli devotes her time as a fundraiser volunteer for Wounded Warriors. He works closely with an Autistic Ski Group at Wyndham Mountain in New York.



Dr. Meli dedicates this honorable recognition to her father, Mr. Peter Franco, and her husband, Mr. Frank Meli. They have been married since 1996 and have three sons.



To learn more, please visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who