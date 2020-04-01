Lisa Chin, Ph.D. Named CEO of Treehouse

SEATTLE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Chin, who previously served as President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of King County and Executive Director of Year Up Puget Sound, has been named CEO of Treehouse. The nonprofit organization partners with youth in foster care so they have a childhood and a future.



"Lisa is a visionary strategist and fundraiser with a proven ability to scale mission-focused organizations," said Amy Mullins, Treehouse's Board Chair. "She's spent the bulk of her nonprofit career focused on young people, education and equity-based systems change that provides opportunity to those who need it most. She's honest, direct and fearless, which are all qualities that will benefit our youth as Treehouse continues to weather new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."

During the outbreak, Treehouse is adapting to fund immediate needs—such as rent assistance for young adults living independently. The organization is shifting to connect with high school students in its Graduation Success program using remote strategies because of closures and working with schools to meet ongoing and emerging education needs.

Since 1988, Treehouse has grown from working with hundreds of children annually and a staff of 10 to more than 8,000 youth and a workforce 150 strong. Janis Avery, who has led Treehouse since 1995, announced in October she would be retiring.

"I've admired Treehouse and the work Janis has done here for many years, and it's an honor to be part of driving what comes next," Chin said. "Treehouse is more than one person. Community is a key part of what we do here, and it's going to take all of us to address this crisis and continue moving forward."

At Boys & Girls Clubs of King County, Chin was the first female CEO in the organization's 75-year history, leading a staff of 300, thousands of supporters and volunteers with a $20 million budget and serving 26,000 young people annually. At Year Up, she grew the organization from one employee to more than 40 full-time employees, 1,000 volunteers and donors, and a $5 million budget.



Chin earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science & Art from Wellesley College and a doctorate in Education from the University of California, Los Angeles. In addition, she's on the board at Bellevue College and has served on boards at The Threshold Group, The Seattle Chamber, The Statewide Poverty Action Network and Asian Counseling & Referral Services.



