Lisa Donahey Releases New Video For Holiday Single "It's Gonna Be A Hot, Hot Christmas"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful vocalist and inimitable performer Lisa Donahey is proud to announce the release of a new video for "It's Gonna Be a Hot, Hot Christmas," the single from her third album, Christmas in Our Soul. The album, available in physical and digital formats, is available now.

To view the new video, please visit: https://youtu.be/-j4EK2d8MvE

While most contemporary Holiday albums are designed as easy listening background music for holiday parties, Christmas In Our Soul stands out with fresh surprises. Among these are three compelling, never-before recorded songs – including "It's Gonna Be A Hot, Hot Christmas" - co-written by two-time Academy Award®, Grammy and Golden Globe nominee, Allan Rich, who has also written for other powerhouse singers like Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Natalie Cole, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner and more.

"The holidays are my favorite time of year and I wanted to create an album that had some fresh takes on songs we all know," said Donahey. "I also wanted to sing some never-before-heard songs that I'm hoping people will love and that will become new classics."

Donahey and her multi Juno Award winning producer, arranger and pianist, Chris Gestrin, create pure magic with off-the-beaten-path, rarely recorded holiday tunes from the Great American Songbook era and beyond.

In support of the new album, Lisa will be stepping into the spotlight for two nights - Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9 – at Vitello's Restaurant in Studio City, alongside some special guests. Her expressive vocals and captivating performance, blended with her one-of-a-kind wit and endearing stories, are just the beginning of what guests can expect on these two special nights.

The Saturday, December 8th show will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30pm p.m. for dinner. The Sunday, December 9th show will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. for dinner. Upstairs at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Blvd in Studio City, California.

Tickets for the performance are $35 for general seating and each guest will receive Donahey's new Holiday album, Christmas in Our Soul, with their ticket purchase.

To purchase tickets please visit www.vitellosrestaurant.com/supperclub

For more information about Lisa Donahey visit www.lisadonahey.com.

