Lisa Glatch Named President and Chief Operations Officer of Sempra LNG

"We could not be more pleased to appoint Lisa to the role of president as we maintain our focus on growing our liquefied natural gas (LNG) business to serve global markets," said Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra LNG. "With Phase 1 of Cameron LNG now in commercial operations, we have matured into a business that encompasses the full life cycle of LNG export facility development, design, construction, and operations. Lisa's impressive experience is a great asset and her leadership will be key to our continued success as we look ahead to the construction of our proposed export facility at Energía Costa Azul on the Pacific Coast of Mexico."

Glatch will continue to report to Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra LNG. She also will continue to serve as the board chair for Cameron LNG and lead Sempra LNG's sustainability initiatives. Her appointment builds further on the Sempra LNG's leadership team's broad-based expertise in project development, marketing, financing, engineering and construction, as well as commercial and stakeholder engagement.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to help lead this talented team as we move into full commercial operations at Cameron LNG and advance our other prospects and projects," said Lisa Glatch. "Our mission to be North America's premier LNG infrastructure company is a bold one and I couldn't be more excited about the progress we are making as we continue to unlock access to global markets through strategically located facilities."

With more than 30 years of experience, Glatch joined Sempra Energy in 2018 as strategic initiatives officer and then joined Sempra LNG as chief operating officer, applying best practices in completing Cameron LNG construction and progressing Sempra LNG's proposed Energía Costa Azul LNG and Port Arthur LNG projects under development. Previously, Glatch held board and senior executive positions in business development, operations, and project management at CH2M, Jacobs and Fluor, global engineering, construction and technical services firms serving the energy market.

About Sempra LNG

Sempra LNG's mission is to be North America's premier LNG infrastructure company by providing sustainable, safe and reliable access to U.S. natural gas for global markets. Sempra LNG owns a 50.2% interest in Cameron LNG, a 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) export facility operating in Hackberry, Louisiana and is currently developing additional LNG export facilities on the Gulf Coast and Pacific Coast of North America through Cameron LNG expansion, Port Arthur LNG in Texas and Energía Costa Azul LNG in Mexico. Through our disciplined value creation process, Sempra LNG evaluates expansion opportunities at each of these locations and other infrastructure investments along the LNG value chain.

