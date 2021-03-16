Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security from 2018 to 2020, Joins Visible Assets, Inc. Board of Directors.

STRATHAM, N.H., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible Assets, Inc. (Visible®), a global provider of RuBee (IEEE 1902.1), magnetic wireless asset visibility, sensor security networks, and artificial intelligence (AI) condition-based maintenance (CBM) systems, today announced the appointment of Lisa Gordon-Hagerty to its board of directors.

Ms. Gordon-Hagerty served as the Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) from February 2018 through November 2020. Appointed by Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she was the first woman to hold this national leadership position. With more than 30 years of national security experience, Ms. Gordon-Hagerty was responsible for the management and operations of NNSA in support of President Trump's nuclear security agenda. NNSA, a semiautonomous agency within DOE, enhances national security through the military application of nuclear science. It maintains and enhances the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile; works to reduce the global threat of weapons of mass destruction; provides the U.S. Navy with safe, effective nuclear propulsion; and responds to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the U.S. and abroad. Ms. Gordon-Hagerty was also a member of the joint Department of Defense (DoD), DOE Nuclear Weapons Council.

"As the Administrator of NNSA and numerous other agencies, she has championed and managed many national nuclear security programs both in the U.S. and globally. Her proven leadership, experience in government and business sectors, and broad knowledge of the new security and challenges faced by all governments today will enhance the high-quality board we already have in place," said John K. Stevens, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Visible. "She will also serve as chair of the Defense Advisory Board (DAB). This addition ensures we will continue to be driven by a diverse team with a wide range of experiences and opinions. We are truly honored that someone of Ms. Gordon-Hagerty's stature and experience has agreed to join the Visible board," said Stevens.

Ms. Gordon-Hagerty holds both a bachelor of science and a master of public health degree in health physics from the University of Michigan. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Health Physics Society. She also served on the board of experts for the Federation of American Scientists.

"Visible's RuBee wireless technology opens many new AI, automation, and modernization doors, with opportunities for enhanced security of mission-critical assets throughout the world," said Gordon-Hagerty. "Current and pending RuBee installations around the globe have the potential to automate and enhance nuclear security and mitigate the loss or damage of high-value weapons and other critical military assets. I am excited to be part of the Visible Assets board of directors and the chair of the Visible Defense Advisory Board, and I look forward to working with the company to help support and optimize RuBee-based security and visibility deployments globally."

Ms. Gordon-Hagerty previously served in several U.S. government leadership positions, including as the director of the National Security Council staff for more than five years focused on combating terrorism. She was a professional staff member on the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Energy and Commerce and served at the DOE both as director of the Office of Emergency Response and as acting director of the Office of Nuclear Weapons Surety. Ms. Gordon-Hagerty began her professional career as a health physicist at the DOE's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and she was named to Fortune's list of Most Powerful Women in 2004, 2005, and 2006. Prior to joining the Trump administration, she was president of Tier Tech International, Inc., a service-disabled veteran–owned small business providing professional expertise to combat WMD terrorism worldwide. She also served as president and CEO of LEG, Inc., a consulting firm focusing on national security issues, and as executive vice president and chief operating officer of USEC, Inc.

RuBee is an IEEE standard (IEEE 1902.1) based on magnetics. It works on and inside steel and underwater and provides asset security and visibility in harsh environments where RFID, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Zigbee cannot operate. Visible offers several integrated network security products, including Allegro Shot Counters, Asset 20/20™, Server 20/20™, and Armory 20/20™, which provides real-time–secure fully automated weapons inventory, check-in/out, and ultrasensitive exit/entry management. All RuBee networks are based on embedded Oracle or SAP software systems and provide high-security visibility with no significant eavesdropping, tempest, or target risk. RuBee is the only wireless asset visibility technology approved for use in secure areas in the U.S. It has no known intrinsic safety risks and is approved by the U.S. government for safe use on high explosives.

The current Visible board members include Jim Boyle, Partner Inflexion Fund; Richard A. Clarke, chairman, and CEO of Good Harbor Consulting, LLC; Philippe Duleyrie, Partner Firesteed Capital; Michael Kim, CEO of MedTrack; Tom Massenill, private investor; Admiral Ronald J. Zlatoper, retired four-star admiral; and John Stevens, CEO and chairman of Visible Assets, Inc.

About Visible

Visible is a privately held U.S. company based in Stratham, New Hampshire. Visible designs, manufactures and supports RuBee wireless real-time asset visibility AI solutions based on the IEEE 1902.1 standard. It provides integrated visibility solutions for a variety of markets via its RuBee application partners, including Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Lockheed Martin, U.S. DoD, U.S. DOE, SDT, LMT Defense, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ECLIPS, Estonian Defense Forces, Australian Defense Forces, and many others. RuBee visibility networks are installed and operating at over 2,000 commercial and government sites around the world. Visit us at http://www.rubee.com.

