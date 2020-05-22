LISA HOME MORTGAGE Helps Philadelphia First-Time Homebuyers Qualify for Grant Up to $10,000

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First-time aspiring homeowners often operate under the concept that getting a mortgage is extremely difficult or complicated. The good news is that home ownership can be much closer than they assume, if they know where to turn. Stepping up to help, is LISA HOME MORTGAGE, a boutique mortgage brokerage company in Philadelphia, who has a special emphasis on helping first-time homebuyers. LISA HOME MORTGAGE originates FHA and VA Loans for credit scores as low as 500, and Conventional Loans for credit scores as low as 620 (additional qualifications apply) www.LisaHomeMortgage.com.

LISA HOME MORTGAGE IS BBB ACCREDITED

"If someone wants to get an apartment, they may have to come up with first and last month's rent, and 1-2 month's security deposit. Imagine buying a home with the same monies you would use to get an apartment. The grant is an excellent supplement for first-time homebuyers, and helps soften the barrier-to- entry into homeownership," Lisa K. Farrell, CEO.

The "Philly First Home Program" is a grant offered through the City of Philadelphia, providing first-time homebuyers down payment and closing cost assistance in the amount of 6% of the home's purchase price, capped at $10,000. To qualify, applicants meet income requirements, attend the FREE City-funded homeownership counseling webinar before signing an Agreement of Sale for a home, and get pre-approved for a mortgage. The Urban League of Philadelphia is an approved homebuyer counseling center offering the webinar, which will be part 1 of a 2-part certification. Registration for the webinar is required.

The application process for pre-approval through LISA HOME MORTGAGE will take approximately 15 minutes. The pre-approval will be emailed to the applicants. Once pre-approved, applicants will know how much home can be afforded gaining more buying power. Applicants who cannot get pre-approved right away, will receive an Action Plan, with the immediate steps required to get pre-approved, eliminating any guess work.

For webinar registration, go to www.GrantStep1.com. For pre-approval go to www.GrantStep2.com.

ABOUT LISA HOME MORTGAGE

LISA HOME MORTGAGE is a Better Business Bureau A-rated mortgage brokerage with a faith-based organizational culture. Their slogan is "homeownership is closer than you think". The company offers an expedited boutique mortgage experience with competitive mortgage rates, a large variety of mortgage loan options, reduced fees, and a no-cost approach to provide credit challenged applicants an Action Plan to get pre-approval ready.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company originates in the States of Pennsylvania and Florida, with other State licenses pending. The CEO, Lisa K. Farrell, is a native New Yorker, an alumna of Brooklyn Technical High School, a graduate of Rosemont College, and an avid singing enthusiast.

LISA HOME MORTGAGE holds memberships with the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA), and the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), and is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, the Florida Office of Financial Regulations, and the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS).

Contact Information:

LISA HOME MORTGAGE

8400 Bustleton Avenue, Suite 303, Philadelphia, PA 19152

(833) 83-LOANS

Fax: (866) 601-1728

Email: [email protected]

www.LisaHomeMortgage.com

Social Media @LisaHomeMortgage

NMLS# 1758932

SOURCE LISA HOME MORTGAGE

Related Links

http://www.LisaHomeMortgage.com

