Lisa L. Baker Launches New Coaching Practice to Help Clients G.R.O.W.

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentim, a newly-minted coaching practice is proudly opening its doors. For more than two decades, founder Lisa L. Baker led a dynamic corporate career in Fortune 500 companies; Baker is now taking all that she learned about success and stepping into one's own power to share with clients.

I'm so thrilled to coach future leaders as they ascend to powerful heights in their careers and achieve big dreams! Tweet this Lisa L. Baker, Founder of Ascentim Welcome to Ascentim - A new kind of coaching! High-achievers and big dreamers can FINALLY get the guidance they need to level up and go farther than they ever thought possible.

Baker intentionally timed Ascentim's February launch to align with Black History Month. She says, "I couldn't think of a more fitting time to make our debut. My community rises because of the people who paved the way before us; my goal is to bring others with me to reach even greater heights."

Ascentim offers guidance to high performers looking to make significant changes on their path upward. The practice focuses on three core pillars – connections, careers, and finances through Baker's signature G.R.O.W. process. Baker has personally experienced debt, divorce, and challenging work environments and taught herself the secrets to not only survive but to thrive. "I've been through it all and came out stronger than ever," says Baker. "Now I realize it is time to put the corporate world behind me and embrace this new calling. I want everyone to grow into the life they've always dreamed of, and I think my experience, compassion, and commitment can truly uplift others."

Ascentim offers flexible coaching options to meet the diverse client needs, from single 90-minute sessions to a 12-month accelerator package. In addition, the practice will begin offering 4-week courses on finances next month, and Baker is available to meet business consulting and speaking needs.

Ascentim is on a mission: Baker has pledged to donate 20% of the company's coaching revenue to programs that advance economic wellbeing in underserved communities. It's an extension of its core values of integrity, authenticity, courage, teamwork, confidentiality, and love.

"I'm so excited to work with tomorrow's leaders as they accelerate their ascent," says Baker. "I'm here for them for all of it – the hard work, the discovery of dreams, and the view from the top!"

About Ascentim

Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. process to help others gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs.

Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram

Media Contact:

Lisa Baker

+1 443-652-5761

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascentim