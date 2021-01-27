Lisa Newell Joins Corridor as Chief Clinical Officer

"I'm excited about having a bigger impact on healthcare at home, helping our clients with their challenges and growing Corridor's impressive combination of tech-enabled services and talented people," Ms. Newell said.

Ms. Newell has over thirty years of healthcare experience in clinical practice and operations, quality outcomes management and strategy, including leadership roles at Amedisys and Gentiva. Most recently. Ms. Newell was the National Vice-President of Clinical Practice and Quality at Amedisys, where she led the quality program to industry leading results for Star ratings and patient experience. Her expertise includes quality outcome improvements, rehospitalization reduction, value-based purchasing and utilization management.

Ms. Newell started her career in healthcare as a Geriatric Clinical Physical Therapist. She earned her BS degree in Physical Therapy from the University of New England and her MBA in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University.

Corridor CEO Des Varady said, "Lisa is an exceptional leader with a strong track record of strategic, clinical and analytical accomplishments in post-acute healthcare. We are excited to have her join our team as Chief Clinical Officer and know that her experience will be invaluable to our clients."

ABOUT CORRIDOR

Corridor is the nation's leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle and compliance services for providers delivering patient care in the home. For more than 30 years, our team of operating executives, clinicians and industry experts have partnered with provider organizations to resolve the unique challenges of home-based care. Corridor is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners. For more information on Corridor, please visit www.corridorgroup.com.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS

HealthEdge Investment Partners is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

