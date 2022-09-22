Lisa R. Lindauer, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa R. Lindauer, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Woman in Healthcare in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work as a Pulmonologist with Novant Health.

Lisa R. Lindauer MD

A board-certified and fellowship-trained critical care medicine specialist, Dr. Lisa R. Lindauer has been in practice for 14 years total, and the last two years have been with Novant Health, a leading healthcare provider with 15 hospitals and more than 350 physician practices offering advanced medical treatment in North Carolina.



Dr. Lindauer has also been on the team of professionals at FirstHealth of the Carolinas, treating patients at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Among her other roles, Dr. Lindauer maintains hospital privileges at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke. In addition to her expertise in critical care medicine, the doctor is experienced in pulmonary disease and hospital medicine.



Dr. Lindauer wanted to be a physician since she was about three years old. She started her professional career on Wall Street, however. After doing that for eight years, she realized her true calling was still in healthcare. So she went back to school when she was 30 to obtain her medical degree. She earned an M.D. from SUNY Stony Brook and completed her residency at Northwell, formerly Northshore. Her pulmonology fellowship was done at Memorial Sloan Kettering.



Reflecting on her career, Dr. Lindauer sees that hard work, honesty, and a direct manner have been the key to her success. She doesn't sugarcoat things. She hopes to inspire others who have a calling in healthcare to work to achieve those goals.



In her free time, the doctor enjoys spending time with her three children, ages 18, 16, and 12. They spend time outdoors, at the beach, and playing sports.



