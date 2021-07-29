Lisa Vanderpump to Open Second Las Vegas Venue, Vanderpump à Paris, at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurateur, television star and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump is set to bring her signature stunning and innovative design aesthetic to Paris Las Vegas for her second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris. Like her highly successful first Vegas location, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump à Paris will feature delectable dishes, whimsical and unique cocktails, and a lush, elaborate atmosphere with eclectic, Parisian-inspired design details. Vanderpump à Paris is anticipated to open this winter.

"We are so excited to be expanding in Las Vegas, and Vanderpump à Paris has been a passion project of ours for a long time. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden has been such a huge success and working with Caesars has been a wonderful experience; we can't wait to bring another concept to life under their umbrella," said Lisa Vanderpump. "After living in France for many years, it has been such an incredible journey to make our ideas a reality and, working with our extraordinary design partner Nick Alain, we have created a design unlike anything we've ever seen, with epic visual statements – it is our hope to bring the stunning visuals of Paris into the heart of Las Vegas. The food will be sexy and delicious, the cocktails exquisite and unique, and the overall experience will be one that is unforgettable! It's really been a labor of love and we can't wait to share it with you."

"The power and magic of Lisa Vanderpump can be felt through the excitement we continue to see after 2.5 years of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with her to open a second Las Vegas location at the Paris Las Vegas," said Jason Gregorec, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas. "Vanderpump à Paris will bring Lisa's charm and flair to the resort that will attract fans and guests looking for an unparalleled night out filled with picturesque cocktails and bites."

Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd are partnering once again with designer Nick Alain to bring their version of Paris to life. As soon as guests enter, they are transported to the "City of Light" with ornate awnings and signature light fixtures with the entrance flanked by impressive statues. Vanderpump and Alain have both lived for years in France and, as usual, create the unexpected, with original creations that combine elements of the unique ambiance that Paris has to offer. The space will feature approximately 200 seats with multiple seating areas, all with plush fabrics and intricate details, as well as light fixtures and bespoke furniture from Vanderpump and Alain's celebrated design line Vanderpump Alain.

Like Vanderpump's other locations, the cocktail menu will feature the unique and never-before-seen. Each cocktail will be carefully crafted, with cheeky nods to Paris and presented in playful ways with incredibly visual garnishes and presentations. The wine list will also reflect France with a vast variety of selections, as well as the Vanderpump Family's signature branded Rosé, Chardonnay and Cabernet.

Featuring reimagined Parisian classics, as well as unique and decadent light bites, the Vanderpump à Paris menu will delight guests with its ingenuity, delicious flavors and presentations. Sumptuous dessert cocktails will be the perfect ending to the meal or the beginning of an unforgettable night on the town.

Vanderpump à Paris joins Vanderpump's lineup of hot spots including Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as SUR, Pump and Tom Tom in Los Angeles. Vanderpump à Paris will be located adjacent to the Paris Las Vegas front desk.

ABOUT LISA VANDERPUMP

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Their four very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles (SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar) as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, are just a peek into their joint ventures; Vanderpump à Paris will mark their 36th restaurant and bar. Vanderpump became known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer. Her unique mix of sparkling glamour and down-to-earth style has appealed to thousands of viewers. Her newest shows, Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock TV gives viewers a peek into her 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization, and E!'s Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump documents her penchant for entertaining, while hosting a plethora of celebrity guests. Additional endeavors include: her celebrated lighting and furniture collection in collaboration with designer Nick Alain, Vanderpump Alain, a highly successful Podcast, All Things Vanderpump, and a pet accessories line at VanderpumpPets.com. Vanderpump also has her family's signature Vanderpump Vodka, Vanderpump Wines, and Vanderpump Sangria in both on-premise and off-premise locations worldwide. In 2017, Lisa and Ken launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation to help end animal abuse on both an international and domestic level, which opened the doors to its first rescue and adoption center and has since rescued over 2300 dogs domestically, as well as hundreds more internationally.

ABOUT PARIS LAS VEGAS

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; the two-acre Soleil Pool; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi, Steve Martorano's signature Italian-American dishes at Martorano's, internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak and the all-new quick service addition, Brioche by Guy Savoy. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

