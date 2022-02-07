Lisett Morales' New Book "Creación Divina" Holds A Profound Roadmap Leading Towards Eventual Success And Growth In All Aspects Of Life

"If we want to have a life full of love, health, success, abundance, prosperity and happiness it is important to discover who we are, why we are born, what is our purpose in this world, what are our talents, abilities, how to develop our intellect, but most importantly, we must know our creator and learn how our relationship with Him should be during the seven most important stages of our life; childhood, adolescence, marriage, pregnancy, children, old age and death.

"We all have the opportunity to achieve our dreams, but not all of us have the knowledge of how to do it. Creación Divina will guide you step by step to grow in each stage of your life; personal, family, social, work, marital and spiritual."

Published by Page Publishing, Lisett Morales' book version of her 2020 album Creación Divina is a great work that expounds more on what she wants to relay in her seven songs. Now, with this book, she is able to go outside the margins of her lyrics and further dive into the subject of growth and potential.

In this step-by-step guide, everyone will gain understanding and wisdom as to how to live life exactly to its fullest.

Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Creación Divina" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740838/Lisett_Morales.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing