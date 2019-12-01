List of Apple iPad Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini Deals at Sprint, Amazon & Walmart Researched by Consumer Articles
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Apple iPad Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Consumer Articles track iPad prices and have rounded up the best iPad models including 9.7 inch iPad Pro, 10.5 inch iPad Air and iPad mini deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini tablets at Walmart - click the link for the latest live deals on the newest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets
- Save up to 78% on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- Save up to 65% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Save up to $130 on the Apple iPad 6th & 7th Gen (2019 model) at Walmart
- Save up to $300 on Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 11-inch and 12.9-inch models) - at Walmart
- Apple iPad 7th Gen (newest model) for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 7th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last (ends 1/9)
- Save up to $249 on Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 11-inch & 10.5-inch) at Amazon
- Save up to $250 on Apple iPad Mini & iPad Mini 4 at Amazon
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad Air at Amazon
- Save up to $50 on the newest Apple iPad - at Amazon
More Apple deals:
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - click the link for the latest live deals available at Sprint on a wide range of Apple gadgets
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
- Save up to $839 on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and more Apple devices at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple's tablet lineup is more varied than ever with a brand-new iPad joining the crew. The latest iPad features a larger 10.2-inch display, a faster A10 Fusion chip, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, immersive experience from the new iPadOS and a 128GB memory. iPads are also available in other capable and versatile models including iPad Pro, iPad Mini, iPad Air and the older 9.7-inch iPad.
Are Cyber Monday deals still offered by retailers? The Thanksgiving holiday shopping season runs from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, which is so-named for the numerous new deals on gadgets being offered online on that day.
As one of the largest online retailers it's no surprise that Amazon sales comprised over 70% of total revenue generated during 2018's Cyber Monday holiday.
