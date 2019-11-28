List of Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Toys (2019): The Best Nerf, VTech, Melissa & Doug, Fisher Price & Imaginext Toy Sales Listed by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSTON--Here's a comparison of the best toy deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Fisher Price, Nerf, VTech, Hatchimals, PAW Patrol, Imaginext, Hatchimals and more top-rated toy brands by clicking the links below.

Best deals:

● Save up to 56% on top-rated baby & toddler toys at Walmart - check live prices on trusted brands such as Little Tikes, VTech & Fisher Price

● Save up to 35% on PAW Patrol toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on kids' favorites including Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue & Mighty Pups toys

● Save up to $107 on Nerf guns, blasters & accessories at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling Nerf Zombie Strike Blaster, N-Strike Elite Delta Trooper & more

● Save up to 42% on Hatchimals & a wide range of Colleggtibles at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on HatchiBabies, Pixies, WOW & more

● Save up to 45% on Little Tikes indoor & outdoor toys at Amazon - save on a wide range of basketball sets, slides, swings, bounce houses, ride-ons, playsets & more

● Save up to $92 on top-rated VTech interactive learning & tech toys at Walmart - among VTech's bestsellers are Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker, Smart Shots Sports Center & KidiZoom smartwatches

● Save up to 58% on a wide range of Fisher-Price toddler & baby toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the popular Little People Series & Imaginext figures & playsets

● Save up to $56 on Calico Critters figures, playsets, dollhouses & more at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the top-selling Hopscotch Rabbit Family, home gift sets, bathroom sets & more

● Save up to 50% on a wide range of best-selling toys at Walmart - check prices on children favorites such as Hatchimals, Nerf guns, PAW Patrol, ride on toys and hoverboards

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

There is a wide selection of toys for babies, toddlers and kids. PAW Patrol and Fisher Price toys are great for kids who love animals. Hatchimals by Spin Master and Transformers are safe robotic toys that also promote animal care. Nerf, a product of Hasbro, provides high-quality blaster toys and games that have gone through stringent safety procedures. VTech has the best electronic toys designed for babies, infants, toddlers and pre-k learning levels. Melissa & Doug and Imaginext toys are highly recommended by parents and are trusted for enhancing creativity. Calico Critters manufactures safe miniature toys such as animal figures with homes, furniture, and accessories.

What date will Black Friday fall on this year? In 2019, Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday three days later on December 2nd.

Black Friday deals are posted on Amazon from the beginning of November through to early December. Amazon posts new deals regularly over the course of the Black Friday sales week. Walmart's Early Deals Drop also offers shoppers early holiday season deals. From October 25th until early December, items such as electronics, gaming, sporting goods, toys, and furniture, are available at discounted prices at Walmart.com. Walmart normally starts rolling out Black Friday deals online on November 27th, followed by in-store sales on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

Shoppers can typically find special holiday offers at all big-box retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon gives their customers even more time to shop though, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week lasting until the next weekend, on December 8.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Egg