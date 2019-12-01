List of Cyber Monday Phone Deals for 2019: Top Unlocked, Sprint, AT&T & Verizon Phone Deals Researched by Retail Egg
Save on flagship mobile phones from Apple, Samsung, Google and LG with our round-up of the best Cyber Monday cell phone deals
Dec 01, 2019, 11:10 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare all the best cell phone deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Retail Egg have found the best cell phone and smartphone deals and are listing them below.
Best unlocked & no contract cell phone deals:
- Save up to 43% on Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ prepaid smartphones - at Walmart
- Save up to 20% on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ & S10 smartphones - at Walmart
- Save up to $330 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 & S10+ bundles at Amazon
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, LG & Motorola smartphones at Boost Mobile - including deals on highly-rated 2019 models
- Save up to 43% off on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon
- Save up to 44% on Motorola Moto Z4, Moto G8 Plus & Motorola One smartphones at Amazon
- Save up to $189 on OnePlus 7, 7T & 7 Pro unlocked cell phones at Amazon
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones with no contracts at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $270 on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store
Best Verizon, AT&T & Sprint deals:
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - at Sprint
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max, XS & XS Max at Verizon
- Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)
- Save over 60% off select phones at the Boost Mobile Black Friday sale - online only
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store
A smartphone is an upgraded version of the original cell phone popularized in the early 70's. A smartphone most often gives users access to browse the internet, download applications and play games in addition to making calls and exchanging text messages. Some popular smartphones are produced by companies like Samsung, Apple, LG, Motorola and Blackberry. There are also specialty smartphones meant specifically for gaming like the Razer phone, which has professional graphics and extra storage space. To access these additions, most customers will have to purchase a phone either locked or unlocked with an additional SIM card to use data.
Among the top-rated smartphones for 2019 are, in no particular order, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7 Pro, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Huawei P30 Pro and Motorola Moto G7 Power. Giant telecoms and Mobile Virtual Network Operators carry a wide selection of the latest and older Apple and Android cell phones. For instance, both Sprint and Boost Mobile offer locked and unlocked versions of some of the best-selling smartphones for 2019.
Holiday shoppers can take advantage of impressive deals from these telecoms during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest shopping holidays in the US.
