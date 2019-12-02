List of DJI Phantom, Mavic, Spark Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Top DJI Drone Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
Here's a review of the top DJI deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on the Mavic (Air, Pro, 2 Pro & Pro Platinum), Spark & Phantom drones
Dec 02, 2019, 05:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best DJI deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Save Bubble. Links to the top Ronin gimbals, Phantom, Spark, Mavic 2 Pro, Mavic Pro and Mavic Air drone deals for shoppers this year are listed below.
Best DJI deals:
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom professional and hobby drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
- Save up to 40% on DJI Mavic & Spark drones, Osmo action cameras, gimbals & VR goggles - at the DJI.com Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom drones at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on DJI Mavic Air, Mini, Pro & Mavic 2 drones at Amazon - check live prices on Mavic Mini, Mavic 2, Mavic Air, Mavic Pro & Mavic Pro Platinum quadcopters
- Save up to $350 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more Mavic drones at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latest deals on Mavic Air, Mavic 2, Mavic Pro Platinum & 4K models
- Save up to $400 on DJI Mavic Pro drones & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on Mavic Air, Platinum & 4K models
- Save up to $400 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more top-rated DJI Mavic drones - check the latest deals available now at Walmart on the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air & Mavic 2 Pro, including bundle deals
- Save up to $100 on DJI Spark mini drones at Amazon
- Save on DJI Phantom professional drones at Amazon - check live prices on the highly-rated Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro & Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 models
- Save up to 43% on DJI Phantom 4 certified refurbished drones at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on DJI Osmo Pocket & Action Cams - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $120 on DJI Ronin handheld 3-axis camera gimbals - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $100 on DJI Goggles - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
DJI is the leading brand of civilian drones not only in the US but all over the world. It has dominated the market with its state-of-the-art technology, flight stability, ease of control, durability and overall competitiveness. The DJI Mavic Pro is a compact drone. It has five cameras, GPS, two ultrasonic range finders and sensors. The Mavic Air is portable, foldable and has a 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera. The Spark is a mini drone that is highly intuitive. It responds to hand gestures for user control. Meanwhile, the Phantom 4 Pro has an OcuSync HD transmission system and features aerodynamic 9455S propellers for quieter flights.
