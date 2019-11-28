List of Gaming Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Xbox, PS4 & PC Gaming Headset Deals Researched by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best PS4, Xbox and PC gaming headset deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Retail Fuse are updating their list of the top Turtle Beach, Astro and HyperX gaming headset deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Gaming headsets can be used for PC, PS4 and Xbox gaming consoles. Among the many PS4 headsets and Xbox headsets available, Astro, HyperX, and Turtle Beach deliver excellent sound quality through a comfortable premium memory foam. These brands are among the top choices because their products are lightweight and comfortable while delivering the best audio gaming experience.

Does Black Friday 2019 only last for 24 hours? Shoppers should mark November 29 and December 2 on their 2019 calendars as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, respectively.

Black Friday on Amazon lasts longer than just the four-day weekend that starts on Thanksgiving Day. To start, Amazon builds up shopper interest with their 'Countdown to Black Friday' promotion, which provides shoppers a taste of the deals to come during Black Friday Deals Week itself. Amazon's deals are typically available until Cyber Monday in early December. Walmart is also kicking off the holiday shopping fever early this year. The retailer's Early Deals Drop, an online promotion which started on October 25, offers savings on select items under several categories such as electronics, apparel, home essentials and more. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

The majority of online retailers typically run deals until Cyber Monday, but shoppers should be on the lookout for more discounts this year lasting for the entire week. Amazon is particularly known for offering discounts on electronics, gifts, and top holiday products during its Cyber Monday Deals Week.

