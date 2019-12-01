List of Purple Mattress Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Purple Hybrid & Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress Savings Rated by Save Bubble
Our round-up of the best Purple Mattress deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring twin, twin XL, full, queen & king deals
Dec 01, 2019, 21:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best Purple Mattress deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Purple deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Save Bubble.
Best Purple Mattress deals:
- Save up to $500 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattresses & premium sleep bundles at the Purple Holiday sale (starts 11/27) - available sizes include California king, split king, queen, & twin among others
- Purple Cyber Monday Sale: $300 off the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress
- Purple Cyber Monday Sale: $200 off the Purple Hybrid mattress
- Purple Cyber Monday Sale: $100 off the Purple mattress (Twin & Twin XL mattresses)
Purple was recently ranked first in customer satisfaction with bed in a box mattresses by J.D. Power. The Original Purple mattress is designed to relieve pressure on certain parts of the body while still offering good airflow. Utilizing Hyper-Elastic Polymer over memory foam, the Purple mattress provides a firmer feel and better spine support, good for back and side sleepers. Its proprietary Purple Grid cradles the body's natural contours to provide no-pressure, all-night comfort.
The Purple mattress is sold at a reasonable price range and is also easy to buy online at the company's website. With Cyber Monday deals, savings on highly rated Purple products are available to holiday shoppers for a limited time. Purple offers free shipping and a 100 calendar day trial to guarantee quality.
