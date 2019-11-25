List of Roomba Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Roomba 675, 690, 890, e5 Robot Vacuum Deals Researched by Deal Tomato
Here's a review of the top Roomba deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on iRobot Roomba e5, 690, 960, s9+, i7+ robot vacuums and Braava jet mops
Nov 25, 2019, 15:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best iRobot Roomba and Braava deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant Black Friday savings on best-selling Roomba robot vacuums and Braava jet mops by clicking the links below.
Best iRobot Roomba deals:
- Save up to $150 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops (ends 11/27)
- Save up to $340 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - bundles available on Roomba i7, i7+, 960, s9 & e5 paired with Braava jet mops (ends 11/27)
- Best Amazon Roomba deals:
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops at Amazon - check deals on iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $300 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Amazon - the i7 models use a premium 3-Stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes allowing a thorough clean
- Save up to $150 on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon - check the latest deals on high performance Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums
- Save up to $130 on the Roomba 800 series at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated Roomba 800 series models like the Roomba 890
- Save up to $100 on the Roomba e5 at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba s9 & s9+ available now at Amazon
- Save up to $50 on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at Amazon - the M6 tackles sticky messes, grime, and kitchen grease with ease
Best Walmart Roomba deals:
- Save up to $250 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart - the 960 maps homes for efficient cleaning and has a recharge & resume feature for large floor areas
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
- Save up to 43% on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at Walmart - check the latest deals on Roomba 690, 675, 650 & more top-rated entry level Roomba models
- Save up to 38% on the Roomba e6 at Walmart
Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
iRobot is one of the leading manufacturers of robotic vacuum cleaners in the market. Popularly known for their Roomba robot vacuums, these autonomous cleaners provide different features, such as tangle-free brushes, separate sweep canister, powerful vacuums, obstacle avoidance and intelligent mapping. The Roomba 980 and 960 Series are some of the company's premium vacuum cleaners -- having longer battery endurance, WiFi connectivity, as well as stronger suction power than low-end models. iRobot also houses different Roomba vacuum cleaners, including the 890, 690 and the latest i7+ and i7 models.
Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Every year, Amazon and Walmart offer many of the best discounts for shoppers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Amazon is estimated to account for 47% of US e-commerce sales in 2019, according to statistics published by market research firm eMarketer. Amazon provided free shipping for the millions of items purchased by US customers during the holiday sales weekend last year.
Walmart's e-commerce sales are predicted to grow by 33% in 2019, as reported by eMarketer. They recently overtook Apple to become the third largest online retailer in the US behind Amazon and eBay.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Deal Tomato
Share this article