List of the 5,000 Largest Companies in Germany 2021 Including 1200 Industrial Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "List of the 5,000 Largest Companies in Germany" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With this Excel list of the 5000 largest German companies, the publisher is launching a unique product that has never existed before.

With just a few clicks you get a detailed overview of the German business landscape and can access information on relevant contacts such as e-mail address, postal address and telephone number.



A large part of the German economy is based on industrial companies.

In the database you will find 1200 companies of this type. However, sectors such as the chemical industry or trade and food also play a major role and account for 600 and 300 entries respectively in the list. In addition, the database also contains growth sectors such as IT.



The list includes global German players such as for example The Volkswagen Group. The largest automaker in Germany has been competing with Toyota and General Motors for global leadership. In addition to the Volkswagen brand, the following brands belong to Volkswagen: Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Skoda. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles-including the MAN and Scania brands-is an independent department. The leading German automobile manufacturer operates globally and has more than 650,000 employees.



Key Topics Covered:

Company

Legal form

Industry

Subdivision

Field of activity

Sales 2019 (in € million)

Sales 2018 (in € million)

Sales 2017 (in € million)

Sales 2016 (in € million)

Sales 2015 (in € million) Employees 2019

Employees 2018

Parent company

State

County

City

Postal Code

Address

Email

Phone

Management

URL

Entry created

Last checked

Last updated

