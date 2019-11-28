List of the Best Straight Talk Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019 Shared by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Straight Talk Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales team at Deal Tomato.

Best Straight Talk deals:

● Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy (S10, S9, Note10, Note9) & more Android smartphones - at Straight Talk

● Save up to 50% on Apple iPhone (6, 7, 8, X, XS, XR & 11) smartphones - at Straight Talk

● Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store - save on a wide range of new and reconditioned iPhones, LG, Samsung Galaxy smartphones & more

More Black Friday smartphone deals:

● Save up to 83% on Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 4 & more flagship smartphones at Sprint.com

● Save up to 74% on a wide range of smartphones including Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 60% on a wide range of no contract Apple & Android smartphones at Boost Mobile

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more Android smartphones at AT&T

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

While Straight Talk provides some of the cheapest cell phone services in the US, they do partner with the four biggest networks, including Verizon Wireless. Their no-contract deals offer devices from brands like Apple, Samsung and Google. Straight Talk users can avail of best-selling Apple iPhone XS Max, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 or the Google Pixel 3, although budget phones come free with certain plans as well.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Nicely Network