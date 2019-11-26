Listen Free To SiriusXM Now Through Dec. 3

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM has opened up a free listening period – running now through December 3 – on all inactive SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app on phones, computers and tablets. Any non-subscriber in the United States can tune in to sample SiriusXM seamlessly, with no credit card required.

The free listening period features access to more than 100 channels on your SiriusXM radio in the car. While on the road this Thanksgiving weekend, press the SiriusXM button to start listening instantly to the world's best audio entertainment lineup, including The Beatles Channel, LL COOL J's Rock The Bells, SoulCycle Radio, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Radio, The Garth Channel, Eminem's Shade 45, Mad Dog Sports Radio, SiriusXM POTUS, Laugh USA, holiday channels and many more.

On the go or at home, listen on the SiriusXM app or online at player.siriusxm.com. Users can sample 300+ channels of live programming and an On Demand library that offers more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive music performances, interviews and audio documentaries. Users can experience SiriusXM's newest exclusive features on the app:

which gives SiriusXM subscribers the ability to create unique stations within the SiriusXM app based on the artists users like. Drawing from SiriusXM's vast music library, and combining expert curation with Pandora's unrivaled personalization technology, these ad-free stations allow the user to give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down to create a station that plays more of what they want. SiriusXM video featuring new clips daily from across SiriusXM's lineup of exclusive music, talk, and sports channels, including new performances, interviews, and in-studio moments from more of SiriusXM's acclaimed programming lineup. For more information on video visit: https://bit.ly/2Xh1KYX.

featuring new clips daily from across SiriusXM's lineup of exclusive music, talk, and sports channels, including new performances, interviews, and in-studio moments from more of SiriusXM's acclaimed programming lineup. For more information on video visit: https://bit.ly/2Xh1KYX. SiriusXM's "Xtra Channels" that feature variations of SiriusXM's beloved music channels and innovative new formats. Get the music that matches any moment or mood by tuning in to channels like 80s on 8 Party, Classic Hip Hop BBQ, BPM Workout and many more. Xtra Channels also feature skip-ahead functionality to make it easier to find just the right song.

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Simply enable the SiriusXM Skill in the Alexa app and click "Enjoy Free SiriusXM" to listen at home on an Echo, Echo Dot, or Fire TV.

Anyone who wants to sign up for SiriusXM after the free listening period ends can take advantage of offers that will be available through the holidays. For more information, offer details, and to start listening, visit www.siriusxm.com/listen10.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products.

