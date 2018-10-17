Listen Live To Crown Holdings, Inc.'s Management Briefing At Investor Event

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (www.crowncork.com) will present to the investment community on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 8:00 am to 11:30 am (EST) as part of its investor event in Cincinnati, Ohio. Crown senior management and business leaders will discuss trends, opportunities and key metrics of its major businesses followed by a question and answer session. To listen to the briefing live via webcast, please use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/q95j4odk [edge.media-server.com]

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact:

Thomas A. Kelly, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5341

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

Edward Bisno, Bisno Communications, (212) 717-7578

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crowncork.com

