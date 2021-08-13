Listen to the Music: W Hotels Announces Rising Latinx Performer Elsa y Elmar as Latest W Records Artist

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels Worldwide today announced Elsa y Elmar as the latest artist to create exclusive music for W Records, the iconic hotel brand's private record label. Today marks the release of Elsa y Elmar's cover of the hit song "Adiós Amor," made popular by award-winning Mexican singer, Christian Nodal. The Colombian-born artist joins fellow W Records alums Japanese Breakfast, Amber Mark, Roosevelt and Perfume Genius as the first Latinx artist on the imprint.

Elsa y Elmar

The first of the two singles, "Adiós Amor," drops today both digitally and via limited edition runs of vinyl, and was recorded in a W Sound Suite, the brand's signature, on-site recording studio, at W Hollywood. W guests and fans can see Elsa y Elmar perform an intimate set at W Mexico City on August 24, 2021 as she showcases listener favorites, her soft and gentle spin on "Adiós Amor," as well as a new, original W Records track that will be released at midnight.

"Recording in the W Sound Suite at W Hollywood was such a fun experience," said Elsa y Elmar. "The setting was perfect, the vibe was right, and all my needs were taken care of while I did what I love doing the most: making music. Los Angeles is such an intense and inspiring city, and the W Sound Suite is an oasis of creativity in the middle of Hollywood."

As with all W Records collaborations, the label will once again support a cause that is important to both W Hotels and the artist. 100% of proceeds from the streaming of the two Elsa y Elmar tracks will benefit La Casita de San Ángel, a Mexico City-based organization that partners with companies to find productive, steady employment for adults with intellectual disabilities and/or neurological damage.

Elsa y Elmar is a recognized bilingual singer-songwriter from Colombia who currently resides in Mexico City. She was discovered by W Records in February 2020 and, within days, had Elsa record her two tracks for the record prior to signing with Sony Music Mexico last year. Elsa y Elmar's "spiritual pop" music has resonated with music lovers everywhere as she has over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is currently the 8th most-listened-to Colombian female artist on the popular streaming service.

"We're thrilled to finally release Elsa y Elmar's music to the world after sharing in her creative process in the W Sound Suite at W Hollywood," said Carly Van Sickle, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, W Hotels Worldwide. "It's been an amazing journey and we're honored to see Elsa y Elmar's latest creation come to life as W Records' first Latinx artist, joining a lineup that includes some of the most exciting breakthrough artists in music today like Roosevelt and Japanese Breakfast."

LISTEN TO "ADIÓS AMOR" HERE

Listen to these W Records Releases:

Japanese Breakfast - " Essentially "

Japanese Breakfast - " Head Over Heels "

Amber Mark - " High On Your Love "

Amber Mark - " Can You Hear Me (ReWork) "

Perfume Genius - " Alan (Rework) "

Perfume Genius - " Not For Me "

Roosevelt - " Falling Back "

Roosevelt - " Everywhere "

About W Records

W Records is an award-winning record label and resource for artists selected by W Hotels and their music industry partners. From recording to release, W Records supports artists through every step of development, providing recording space, mixing and mastering and finally, distribution of the new sound via live performances, streaming and vinyl production. Tracks for W Records are recorded, naturally, in W Sound Suites (the brand's signature, on-site recording studios). Tracks from each artist are released through W Records both digitally and via limited edition runs of vinyl which are gifted to tastemakers, DJs and W fans as a throwback way to enjoy new/next music.

Production Notes

W Records is supporting emerging artists on the tipping point of worldwide fame with production, distribution, and live performances. Each artist lays down tracks in a W Sound Suite (either W Hollywood, W Barcelona, W Bali or W Seattle) and records a cover as well as an original track. Once the tracks are mixed and mastered, W releases a limited-edition run of vinyl which are sent to DJs, tastemakers as well as music-loving Marriott Bonvoy members.

The Liner Notes

The W brand's long-standing relationships with music industry partners, promoters, media and influencers helps W Records artists cut through an overcrowded market. Artists get direct exposure to more than 150 million Marriott Bonvoy members, providing a huge audience from the start. W Records is in part overseen by Giant Step, the marketing agency that has created award-winning campaigns for brands like Intel, Samsung and ABSOLUT. Like W, Giant Step has a true passion for music and is a recognized brand within the industry having worked with many notable artists over the years including Amy Winehouse, Janelle Monae, Lady Gaga and Daft Punk. The W Records team and capabilities are similar to a small but powerful independent label. W Records is supported by both in-house and music-centric PR teams between SEQUEL (W brand) and Grandstand Media, non-commercial radio promotion from co-sign, along with Giant Step's marketing team adding DJ, tastemaker and influencer marketing to the program's scope and D Music Marketing, a Miami based music marketing agency with an expertise in LATAM in radio, PR and digital marketing. Global distribution is provided by AWAL (Tom Misch, 3LAU) which connects W Records with audiences through top streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Deezer. This combination of a nimble label team with the marketing power of W Hotels and Marriott International creates a unique and exciting prospect for the artists working with W Records to amplify their sound on a global scale.

To learn more about W Hotels and music, visit w-hotels.marriott.com and follow @whotels and #WRecords on Instagram, and to stay up to date with Elsa y Elmar head to elsayelmar.com and follow her on Instagram at @elsayelmar . To book your own recording session at a W Sound Suite, visit: W Bali , W Barcelona , W Hollywood , W Seattle .

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with nearly 60 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

www.marriott.com

