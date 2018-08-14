Listening to Your Body, According to FloBeds

FloBeds President Dave Turner calls this listening to the body: "If you listen to your body and we listen to you, then together we can create the mattress that's just right for you." But what does getting it "just right" entail? At FloBeds, your injuries, body weight, sleeping position, and more all go into the sleep equation. Once they have your "sleep demographics," they start cutting their 100% Natural Talalay Latex ranging from soft to superfirm. Next, they'll send you the personalized layers, and you'll be able to put together your bed exactly the way you want it, so you can sleep on clouds while your partner sleeps on bricks, or vice versa. Their vZone mattress even includes zoned layers for the shoulders and hips, making it a favorite among side sleepers. These layers are then topped with pressure-relieving convoluted Talalay to increase circulation while you sleep. Surround all of that with a luxurious 4-way-stretch cover made of Organic Cotton quilted to Organic Wool. The wool not only adds to the mattress's breathability and comfort, but it is why FloBeds passed the Federal Mattress Flame Resistant standard without chemicals.

But that is just the beginning. Sleep on your new FloBed for a week or two and if you find that you need it a little softer in the hips (or firmer) just call FloBeds and within a week your new hip zone will arrive to your home. Just unzip the vZone sleeve and swap out the zone for the new firmness. No hassle, no cost, nothing to ship back.

And you've got reason to trust them. FloBeds has been getting it "Just Right" since they created their original personalized latex mattress in 1997. In fact, they guarantee to get it right in 100 nights or your money back. Too hard, too soft? No problem. There's a reason they call it the Goldilocks Guarantee.

Dreamt up in Fort Bragg, California; Slept on Worldwide.

Contact: Dewey Turner, 707-964-5700, dewey@flobeds.com

SOURCE FloBeds

Related Links

https://www.flobeds.com

