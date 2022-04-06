Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of First Quarter 2022 Results

Lithia Motors, Inc.

Apr 06, 2022, 05:00 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., Apr. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced its first quarter 2022 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD):
LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

