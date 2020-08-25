Lithia Motors Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; BankUnited & Trupanion to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 1:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will replace LogMeIn Inc. (NASD:LOGM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will replace Lithia Motors in the S&P SmallCap 600. Francisco Partners and Elliott Management Corp. are acquiring LogMeIn in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Trupanion Inc. (NASD:TRUP) will replace Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE American:REI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Ring Energy is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector September 1, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Lithia Motors LAD Consumer Discretionary September 1, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion LogMeIn LOGM Information Technology September 1, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition BankUnited BKU Financials September 1, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Lithia Motors LAD Consumer Discretionary September 1, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Trupanion TRUP Financials September 1, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Ring Energy REI Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

