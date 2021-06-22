Lithion Battery Is Building a State-of-the-Art Facility Dedicated to Manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells and Battery Modules in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithion Battery's brand new 80,000 sq ft manufacturing facility is opening June 28, 2021. Once built, this plant will become home to the only non-captive Lithium-Ion manufacturing business in the U.S. Lithion will also be manufacturing their Valence line of battery modules used in the electrification of many applications and across various industries.

Lithion's Manufacturing Facility Lithion plant opening soon.

As part of Lithion's 'electrification of everything else' strategy, Lithion will manufacture and supply cells out of the new manufacturing facility. Domestically produced cells and battery modules will allow Lithion to reliably meet the demands of customers while continuing to develop evolving technologies.

About Lithion

Lithion is a vertically integrated manufacturer of cells, rechargeable and non-rechargeable battery packs and modules serving industrial, medical, robotic, military / defense and energy end-markets. Lithion works closely with original equipment manufacturers and end users to provide custom, high-quality power solutions for critical applications where reliability is paramount.

