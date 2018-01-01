Lithium Announces Support for WhatsApp Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium Technologies, the leading platform for enabling brands to support, serve and engage customers, today announced early access support for WhatsApp Business, allowing Lithium customers to develop valuable connections with their customers in a quick and easy, 1:1 messaging format.

WhatsApp Business provides a way for consumers to easily chat with businesses around the world. More than 1.5 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends, family and businesses, anytime and anywhere.

Customers want to connect with businesses in the same way they chat with their friends and family — with fast, simple, and convenient messaging. The increasing popularity of direct messaging underscores this trend, with 63 percent of consumers citing satisfaction when reaching out to brands via messaging to resolve their issues1. And millennials are setting the pace for direct messaging adoption, with digital natives turning to direct messaging first to connect with brands 40 percent of the time.

"Great companies are committed to serving their customers whenever and wherever customers want to get answers," said Lithium CEO Pete Hess. "Messaging channels like WhatsApp Business gives brands a fast and simple way to address a customer's question in a direct and highly personalized way."

Lithium offers a Secure Verification capability that gives brands the ability to authenticate customers before requesting any private information on WhatsApp Business.

"In this privacy-conscious environment, messaging with authentication provides peace of mind for consumers and brands — and builds trust to ensure that data is utilized in a safe and contained environment, such as through WhatsApp Business solution," Hess continued.

Lithium's engagement platform monitors and organizes incoming digital conversations at massive scale. Through intelligent workflows, businesses are equipped to respond to consumers in a timely and accurate manner through a secure, unified platform with data to operationalize and improve digital programs. Whether consumers choose self-service, peer-to-peer service, or brand-direct service through an agent, Lithium helps consumers stay in their preferred channel during these interactions, without having to divert to another avenue for resolution. And this ability has an effect on customer service — Sapio found that almost 50 percent of consumers felt less positive about a company after having to switch channels than they did prior to the interaction.

Learn more about WhatsApp's early access application here.

Lithium blog post: here

The Lithium platform is the leading solution for digital customer care and engagement. Lithium offers Community, Social Media Management and Messaging to help Fortune 1000 companies listen, respond and act on digital conversations, deepening customer relationships and fostering brand advocacy. With over 15 years of expertise, Lithium has a massive digital footprint of approximately 500 million digital interactions analyzed daily and 50 million digital interactions powered monthly. Learn more at lithium.com, join our community at community.lithium.com, or follow us on Twitter @LithiumTech. Lithium is a global company headquartered in San Francisco.

