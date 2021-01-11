Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Size Worth $12.77 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 12.4% | Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium-ion battery cathode market size is expected to reach USD 12.77 billion by 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research the market is anticipated to register a 12.4% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing use of lithium-ion battery cathode in energy storage systems, rising demand for electric vehicles, and growing industrialization worldwide are anticipated to drive the market growth. In addition to this, the enhanced compatibility and reliability of lithium-ion batteries and their increasing applications across different industry verticals are expected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for such batteries in consumer electronics such as tablets, digital cameras, and smartphones is further creating new growth avenues. A growing trend for the utilization of cost-effective batteries across different industries such as gas, oil, and renewable is one of the key factors responsible for the substantial growth of the market.

Key Findings for Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Market

Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries across end-use industries ranging from consumer electronics to automotive, and healthcare, several manufacturers are started focusing on modernized production technologies to come up with better products. The technological advancements will be helpful to boost the reposition and throughput to manage the demand-supply chain of lithium-ion battery cathode.

An emerging trend for cost-optimization strategies, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to fuel demand for cathode materials to be used in the production of a lithium-ion battery. The cathode materials are anticipated to witness huge demand owing to their economical costs, high efficiency, high energy storage capacity, and enduring lifespan makes them preferable over other materials.

As a major booming sector across the globe, consumer electronics is leading the consumer good space. The industry is looking for a revolution in products offering through extended battery life. Manufacturers finding lithium-ion battery cathode as a key solution for the production of batteries having high energy density to attract the consumer base.

Regional Outlook & Growth Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery cathodes market owing to rapidly growing industrialization and increasing demand for end-use industries. There are several leading manufacturers present in the region that are constantly working to bring quality products to attract more consumers. North America region is also predicted to witness substantial growth owing to increasing government policies for enhancing vehicle fuel efficiency. In addition to this, growing efforts from manufacturers to lower down the manufacturing costs of lithium-ion batteries has resulted in cost-effective offerings for the consumers.

Competitive Insight:

The next area of innovation for li-ion batteries is grid-scale battery installations to improve their energy storage capability. This can lead to improving the energy density of lithium batteries in comparison to other rechargeable batteries, which ultimately translates into reduced weight and size and improved energy storing capability of the batteries. Companies such as BASF SE, Umicore SA, Sumitomo Chemicals, 3M Company, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, NICHIA Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, NEI Corporation, and Targray Technology International Inc. are few key players operating in the market.

Target Audience:

Supply Side: Manufacturer, distributor, and supplier of lithium-ion battery cathode

Demand Side: Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics, Mining Operations

Regulatory Side: Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)

Polaris Market Research has segmented the lithium-ion battery cathode market report on the basis of chemical composition, cell type, end-use, and region

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode by Chemical Composition Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode by Cell Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Cylindrical

Prismatic

Polymer

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode by End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial and Energy Storage

Others

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

List of Key Players of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

Umicore SA

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemicals

3M Company

Company Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp

NICHIA Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

NEI Corporation

