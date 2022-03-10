Lithium-ion Battery Market - 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Augmented Demand from Consumer Electronics Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Lithium-ion Battery Market Analysis Report by Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Utilities, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/lithium-ion-battery-market-industry-analysis

Lithium-ion Battery Market - Drivers

The augmented demand from the consumer electronics market due to enhanced consumer spending is one of the major factors driving lithium-ion battery market growth.

is one of the major factors driving lithium-ion battery market growth. Urbanization and an increase in the number of people earning in a family have led to an upsurge in disposable incomes worldwide.

The increase in disposable incomes permits middle-class individuals to increase their living standards, which means that these people are willing to spend more on gadgets like laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables, owing to which the consumer electronics market is growing rapidly.

As most of such consumer electronic goods operate on lithium-ion batteries, it is leading to the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.

Lithium-ion Battery Market - Trends

The increased shipments of smart wearables will be a major trend that will fuel the growth of the lithium-ion battery market size.

will be a major trend that will fuel the growth of the lithium-ion battery market size. With the aim of capitalizing on the growing interest in this technology, many wearable product manufacturers have rolled out newer and updated versions of their products with vast improvements from their first-generation counterparts. They are also offering products that have improved performance and features to maintain the sales momentum of wearable devices.

The significant decline in the cost of wearable devices has increased the adoption rate of these devices in both developed and developing countries.

As smart wearables use lithium-ion batteries as the power source, the lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow simultaneously with an increase in the adoption of smart wearables.

Lithium-ion Battery Market - Challenges

Factors such as the growing popularity of fuel cell solutions may impede the market growth.

Some of key Lithium-ion Battery Players:

The Li-ion battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A and partnerships to compete in the market.

A123 Systems LLC

Amperex Technology Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

Envision Energy USA Ltd.

Ltd. Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Lithium-ion Battery Market - Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Utilities - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Lithium-ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 58.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.73 Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Appendix

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

