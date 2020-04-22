Lithium-Ion Battery Market Insights and Outlook 2020-2025: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Apr 22, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO), Power Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000 mAh-10,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh-60,000 mAh, above 60,000 mAh), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial), Voltage, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 94.4 billion by 2025 from USD 44.2 billion in 2020.
This research report categorizes the lithium-ion battery market by capacity, voltage, type, industry, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain and market ranking analysis.
BYD Company (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), BAK Group (China), GS Yuasa (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Toshiba (Japan) are a few leading players in the lithium-ion battery market.
Increasing usage of consumer electronics propelling the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.
Consumer electronics require power sources that have high energy and power density to run the devices smoothly; hence all consumer electronics products use lithium-ion batteries as the primary source of power.
Sustained demand from developed nations in North America and Europe and expanding Asian markets such as China, India, and South Korea are driving the sales of consumer electronics. Moreover, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries, such as instances of explosion and fire, are pushing the manufacturers to develop safer batteries with high energy density. Therefore, the increased consumer requirements and the other factors above have created a significant opportunity for the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.
High energy density boosts the demand for lithium nickel manganese oxide (Li-NMC), witnessing the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for lithium nickel manganese oxide (Li-NMC) is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive industry has dominated the lithium-ion battery market. Electric vehicles require high capacity and high power that can only be provided by the use of the NMC battery type.
The use of new electrolytes and additives support the charging of cell up to 4.4 V/cell. The NMC cell is growing in its range as three components involved are easy to blend and be made useful for a wide range of applications from the automotive industry to the energy storage system (ESS).
Lithium-ion battery market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years.
The lithium-ion battery industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The automotive, consumer electronics, and power industry applications are expected to drive the demand for advanced batteries in the region.
Countries such as China, the Netherlands, and Germany have implemented many initiatives and are setting strict regulations to support the growth of the electric vehicles market, which in turn, is expected to support the growth of the lithium-ion batteries market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Opportunities
4.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Type, 2020-2025
4.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Market In Apac, By Type and Country, 2025
4.4 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, By Industry, 2020-2025
4.5 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Country, 2020-2025
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase In Demand for Plug-In Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Automation and Battery-Operated Material-Handling Equipment In Industries
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Smart Devices and Other Industrial Goods
5.2.1.4 High Requirement for Lithium-Ion Batteries for Various Industrial Applications
5.2.1.5 Growing Number of R&D Initiatives By Manufacturers for Improvements In Li-Ion Batteries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Safety Issues Related to Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Declining Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries Increase Adoption In New Applications
5.2.3.2 Developing Applications In Energy Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Overheating of Lithium-Ion Batteries
5.2.4.2 Upcoming Technologies Such As Chemical Energy Storage, Compressed Energy Storage, and Pumped Hydro Technology
5.2.4.3 High Cost of Battery-Operated Industrial Vehicles
5.2.4.4 Aging of Lithium-Ion Batteries
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Lithium-Ion Battery Market
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Emerging Trends
6.2.1 Growth In E-Commerce Industry
6.2.2 Development of Battery-Operated Equipment for Mining Industry
6.2.3 Replacement of Conventional Batteries With Lithium-Ion-Based Batteries
6.2.4 Substantial Decline In the Price of Lithium-Ion Batteries
6.3 Manufacturing Process of Lithium-Ion Battery
6.3.1 Electrode Coating
6.3.2 Cell Assembly
6.4 International Regulations for the Transportation of Lithium-Ion Battery Packs
6.4.1 Responsibilities
6.4.2 Legislation
6.4.3 Exempt Products
6.4.4 Battery Tests
7 Materials Used In Lithium-Ion Batteries
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cathode Material
7.2.1 Cathode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries
7.2.1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
7.2.1.2 Lithium Iron-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
7.2.1.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Nmc)
7.2.1.4 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)
7.2.1.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
7.3 Anode Material
7.3.1 Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries
7.3.1.1 Natural Graphite
7.3.1.2 Artificial Graphite
7.3.1.3 Other Anode Materials
7.4 Electrolyte Material
7.5 Separator Material
7.6 Current Collectors
7.7 Other Materials
8 Resources Used for Lithium-Ion Batteries
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Proven Reserves
8.2.1 Chile
8.2.2 China
8.2.3 Argentina
8.2.4 Australia
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Pricing Trend
8.4 Companies Exploring Lithium
8.4.1 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium
8.4.2 Tianqi Lithium
8.4.3 Albemarle
8.4.4 Sqm
8.4.5 Livent
9 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-Nmc)
9.2.1 High Energy Density Boosts the Demand for Nmc Batteries
9.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
9.3.1 High Power Density and Stability Boosts the Adoption of LFP Batteries
9.4 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
9.4.1 High Energy Density Increases the Demand for LCO Batteries
9.5 Lithium Titanate Oxide (Lto)
9.5.1 High Stability, Energy and Power Density Expected to Create Demand for Lto Batteries
9.6 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
9.6.1 Cost Factor Boosts the Growth of LMO Batteries
9.7 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
9.7.1 High Energy Density of Nca Batteries Increases Demand In Automotive Industry
10 Lithium-Ion Battery Products
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cell
10.2.1 Low Weight and Easy Installation Create Demand for Cell Type Lithium-Ion Batteries In Consumer Electronics Industry
10.3 Battery Pack
10.3.1 Battery Packs Are Used In High Energy Density Applications
11 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Power Capacity
11.1 Introduction
11.2 0 to 3,000 Mah
11.2.1 Most Popular Battery Range, With A Huge Market Share
11.3 3,000 to 10,000 Mah
11.3.1 Used In Applications Requiring Heavy Loads Such As Electric Vehicles, Industrial Applications, Robots, Medical Applications, Geo and Leo Satellites, Hybrid Trucks, Trains, and Power Backup
11.4 10,000 to 60,000 Mah
11.4.1 Include LFP, LMO, Lto, and Nmc Batteries In Various Formats
11.5 Above 60,000 Mah
11.5.1 Automotive Application Industry Held the Largest Market Share In 2019
12 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Voltage
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Low (Below 12V)
12.2.1 Consumer Electronics Segment Among the Biggest Adopters of Below 12V Lithium-Ion Batteries
12.3 Medium (12V - 36V)
12.3.1 Excellent Option for Trolling Motors, Other Marine Applications, and Deep-Cycle Applications
12.4 High (Above 36V)
12.4.1 Offer Higher Power, Longer Life, and More Safety Than Lead-Acid Batteries
13 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Industry
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Consumer Electronics
13.2.1 Smartphones
13.2.1.1 Lightweight and High-Density Lithium-Ion Batteries Are the Power Source for Complex Smartphone Devices, Due to Their Light Weight and High Energy Density
13.2.2 Ups
13.2.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Have Longer Runtime Than Their Counterparts and Faster Recharge Time That Make Lithium-Ion-Based Ups Highly Efficient
13.2.3 Laptops
13.2.3.1 Li-Ion Batteries for Laptops Are Low Maintenance, Do Not Require Scheduled Cycling, and Display No Memory Effect
13.2.4 Others (Games, Gardening Tools, and Drilling)
13.2.4.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Enable the Use of Other Equipment In Remote Areas and During Power Failure
13.3 Automotive
13.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles
13.3.1.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Provide High Power Density and High Thermal Stability to Battery Electric Vehicle
13.3.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
13.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Li-Ion Batteries for Hybrid Electric Vehicles That Decrease Carbon Emissions and Minimize the Global Warming Temperature
13.4 Aerospace & Defense
13.4.1 Commercial Aircraft
13.4.1.1 Adoption By Leading Players Such As Boeing and Airbus Creates Positive Environment for Lithium-Ion Batteries
13.4.2 Defense
13.4.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Are An Optimum Choice for Various Military Applications and All-Terrain Vehicles.
13.5 Marine
13.5.1 Commercial
13.5.1.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries for Commercial Ships Deliver Power Supply for Longer Durations and Are Environment-Friendly
13.5.2 Tourism
13.5.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Becoming Popular for Electric Boats As They Have High Energy Density Without Any Risk of Fire Or Explosion
13.5.3 Defense
13.5.3.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Can Provide Greater Energy With Maximum Charging Rate Improving the Performance of Submarines
13.6 Medical
13.6.1 Market for LCO Battery Type to Hold the Largest Share During Forecast Period
13.7 Industrial
13.7.1 Mining Equipment
13.7.1.1 Safety Concerns Will Increase the Demand for Li-Ion Battery-Based Mining Equipment
13.7.2 Construction Equipment
13.7.2.1 Advancements In Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Are Improving the Performance and Efficiency of Construction Equipment
13.7.3 Forklifts, Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv), and Automated Mobile Robots (Amr)
13.7.3.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Provide Inherent Safety Performance, Better Toxicity Profile, and Are More Energy-Efficient With Significantly Longer Cycle Life Than Lead-Acid Batteries
13.8 Power
13.8.1 Above 36V Lithium-Ion Batteries Segment Holds the Largest Share During Forecast Period
13.9 Telecommunication
13.9.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Provide Outstanding Cyclic Life, Excellent Charge Acceptance, and Remote Monitoring
14 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.1.1 Market Driven By the Automotive & Transportation Industry and Renewable Energy Sector
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.2.1 Market is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
14.2.3 Mexico
14.2.3.1 Availability of Low-Cost Labor, Electricity, and Necessary Infrastructure Favorable for Setting Up Battery Manufacturing Units
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.1.1 Presence of Key Battery and Electric Vehicle Manufacturers and Stringent Government Guidelines Boosting the Growth of the Market
14.3.2 UK
14.3.2.1 Government Initiatives for the Growth of Evs Will Support the Growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Market
14.3.3 the Netherlands
14.3.3.1 Second-Largest Share of Lithium-Ion Battery Market In Europe
14.3.4 Norway
14.3.4.1 Increasing Sales of Evs Create Future Growth Opportunities for Market
14.3.5 Rest of Europe
14.3.5.1 Major Investment In the Region Contributing to Growth of the Market
14.4 Apac
14.4.1 China
14.4.1.1 Largest Share of the Market In Apac
14.4.2 Japan
14.4.2.1 Expansion of R&D Resources By Battery Giants Supporting the Growth of the Market
14.4.3 India
14.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Electrified Transport Expected to Drive the Market In the Automotive Industry
14.4.4 Rest of Apac
14.4.4.1 Government Support for Evs and Growing Use of Consumer Electronics Creates Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries
14.5 Rest of the World (Row)
14.5.1 Middle East & Africa
14.5.1.1 Growing Investments In Advanced Technologies for Generating Green and Renewable Energy Sources Have Improved the Market In the Middle East
14.5.2 South America
14.5.2.1 Investment In the Mining Sector and Huge Lithium Reserves Contributing to Growth of the Market
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.3.1 Visionary Leaders
15.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
15.3.3 Innovators
15.3.4 Emerging Companies
15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio(20 Players)
15.5 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Players)
15.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
15.6.1 Product Launches and Developments
15.6.2 Expansions, Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
15.6.3 Others
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 BYD Company
16.1.2 LG Chem
16.1.3 Panasonic Corporation
16.1.4 Samsung SDI
16.1.5 Bak Group
16.1.6 GS Yuasa Corporation
16.1.7 Hitachi
16.1.8 Johnson Controls
16.1.9 Toshiba Corporation
16.1.10 Lithium Werks
16.2 Other Prominent Players
16.2.1 Calb
16.2.2 Saft Groupe
16.2.3 Varta Storage
16.2.4 Farasis Energy
16.2.5 Sila Nanotechnologies
16.2.6 Contemporary Amperex Technology
16.2.7 Envision Aesc SDI Co. Ltd.
16.2.8 Guoxuan High-Tech Co. Ltd.
16.2.9 Lithium Energy Japan
16.2.10 Tesla
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u32x2u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]dmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article