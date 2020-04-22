Lithium-Ion Battery Market Insights and Outlook 2020-2025: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO), Power Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000 mAh-10,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh-60,000 mAh, above 60,000 mAh), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial), Voltage, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 94.4 billion by 2025 from USD 44.2 billion in 2020.



This research report categorizes the lithium-ion battery market by capacity, voltage, type, industry, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain and market ranking analysis.



BYD Company (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), BAK Group (China), GS Yuasa (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Toshiba (Japan) are a few leading players in the lithium-ion battery market.



Increasing usage of consumer electronics propelling the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.



Consumer electronics require power sources that have high energy and power density to run the devices smoothly; hence all consumer electronics products use lithium-ion batteries as the primary source of power.



Sustained demand from developed nations in North America and Europe and expanding Asian markets such as China, India, and South Korea are driving the sales of consumer electronics. Moreover, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries, such as instances of explosion and fire, are pushing the manufacturers to develop safer batteries with high energy density. Therefore, the increased consumer requirements and the other factors above have created a significant opportunity for the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.



High energy density boosts the demand for lithium nickel manganese oxide (Li-NMC), witnessing the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for lithium nickel manganese oxide (Li-NMC) is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive industry has dominated the lithium-ion battery market. Electric vehicles require high capacity and high power that can only be provided by the use of the NMC battery type.

The use of new electrolytes and additives support the charging of cell up to 4.4 V/cell. The NMC cell is growing in its range as three components involved are easy to blend and be made useful for a wide range of applications from the automotive industry to the energy storage system (ESS).



Lithium-ion battery market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years.



The lithium-ion battery industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The automotive, consumer electronics, and power industry applications are expected to drive the demand for advanced batteries in the region.

Countries such as China, the Netherlands, and Germany have implemented many initiatives and are setting strict regulations to support the growth of the electric vehicles market, which in turn, is expected to support the growth of the lithium-ion batteries market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Opportunities

4.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Type, 2020-2025

4.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Market In Apac, By Type and Country, 2025

4.4 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, By Industry, 2020-2025

4.5 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Country, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase In Demand for Plug-In Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Automation and Battery-Operated Material-Handling Equipment In Industries

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Smart Devices and Other Industrial Goods

5.2.1.4 High Requirement for Lithium-Ion Batteries for Various Industrial Applications

5.2.1.5 Growing Number of R&D Initiatives By Manufacturers for Improvements In Li-Ion Batteries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Issues Related to Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Declining Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries Increase Adoption In New Applications

5.2.3.2 Developing Applications In Energy Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Overheating of Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.2.4.2 Upcoming Technologies Such As Chemical Energy Storage, Compressed Energy Storage, and Pumped Hydro Technology

5.2.4.3 High Cost of Battery-Operated Industrial Vehicles

5.2.4.4 Aging of Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Lithium-Ion Battery Market



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Growth In E-Commerce Industry

6.2.2 Development of Battery-Operated Equipment for Mining Industry

6.2.3 Replacement of Conventional Batteries With Lithium-Ion-Based Batteries

6.2.4 Substantial Decline In the Price of Lithium-Ion Batteries

6.3 Manufacturing Process of Lithium-Ion Battery

6.3.1 Electrode Coating

6.3.2 Cell Assembly

6.4 International Regulations for the Transportation of Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

6.4.1 Responsibilities

6.4.2 Legislation

6.4.3 Exempt Products

6.4.4 Battery Tests



7 Materials Used In Lithium-Ion Batteries

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cathode Material

7.2.1 Cathode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries

7.2.1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

7.2.1.2 Lithium Iron-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

7.2.1.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Nmc)

7.2.1.4 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)

7.2.1.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

7.3 Anode Material

7.3.1 Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries

7.3.1.1 Natural Graphite

7.3.1.2 Artificial Graphite

7.3.1.3 Other Anode Materials

7.4 Electrolyte Material

7.5 Separator Material

7.6 Current Collectors

7.7 Other Materials



8 Resources Used for Lithium-Ion Batteries

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Proven Reserves

8.2.1 Chile

8.2.2 China

8.2.3 Argentina

8.2.4 Australia

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Pricing Trend

8.4 Companies Exploring Lithium

8.4.1 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

8.4.2 Tianqi Lithium

8.4.3 Albemarle

8.4.4 Sqm

8.4.5 Livent



9 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-Nmc)

9.2.1 High Energy Density Boosts the Demand for Nmc Batteries

9.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

9.3.1 High Power Density and Stability Boosts the Adoption of LFP Batteries

9.4 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

9.4.1 High Energy Density Increases the Demand for LCO Batteries

9.5 Lithium Titanate Oxide (Lto)

9.5.1 High Stability, Energy and Power Density Expected to Create Demand for Lto Batteries

9.6 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

9.6.1 Cost Factor Boosts the Growth of LMO Batteries

9.7 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

9.7.1 High Energy Density of Nca Batteries Increases Demand In Automotive Industry



10 Lithium-Ion Battery Products

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cell

10.2.1 Low Weight and Easy Installation Create Demand for Cell Type Lithium-Ion Batteries In Consumer Electronics Industry

10.3 Battery Pack

10.3.1 Battery Packs Are Used In High Energy Density Applications



11 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Power Capacity

11.1 Introduction

11.2 0 to 3,000 Mah

11.2.1 Most Popular Battery Range, With A Huge Market Share

11.3 3,000 to 10,000 Mah

11.3.1 Used In Applications Requiring Heavy Loads Such As Electric Vehicles, Industrial Applications, Robots, Medical Applications, Geo and Leo Satellites, Hybrid Trucks, Trains, and Power Backup

11.4 10,000 to 60,000 Mah

11.4.1 Include LFP, LMO, Lto, and Nmc Batteries In Various Formats

11.5 Above 60,000 Mah

11.5.1 Automotive Application Industry Held the Largest Market Share In 2019



12 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Voltage

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Low (Below 12V)

12.2.1 Consumer Electronics Segment Among the Biggest Adopters of Below 12V Lithium-Ion Batteries

12.3 Medium (12V - 36V)

12.3.1 Excellent Option for Trolling Motors, Other Marine Applications, and Deep-Cycle Applications

12.4 High (Above 36V)

12.4.1 Offer Higher Power, Longer Life, and More Safety Than Lead-Acid Batteries



13 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Industry

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Consumer Electronics

13.2.1 Smartphones

13.2.1.1 Lightweight and High-Density Lithium-Ion Batteries Are the Power Source for Complex Smartphone Devices, Due to Their Light Weight and High Energy Density

13.2.2 Ups

13.2.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Have Longer Runtime Than Their Counterparts and Faster Recharge Time That Make Lithium-Ion-Based Ups Highly Efficient

13.2.3 Laptops

13.2.3.1 Li-Ion Batteries for Laptops Are Low Maintenance, Do Not Require Scheduled Cycling, and Display No Memory Effect

13.2.4 Others (Games, Gardening Tools, and Drilling)

13.2.4.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Enable the Use of Other Equipment In Remote Areas and During Power Failure

13.3 Automotive

13.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles

13.3.1.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Provide High Power Density and High Thermal Stability to Battery Electric Vehicle

13.3.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

13.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Li-Ion Batteries for Hybrid Electric Vehicles That Decrease Carbon Emissions and Minimize the Global Warming Temperature

13.4 Aerospace & Defense

13.4.1 Commercial Aircraft

13.4.1.1 Adoption By Leading Players Such As Boeing and Airbus Creates Positive Environment for Lithium-Ion Batteries

13.4.2 Defense

13.4.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Are An Optimum Choice for Various Military Applications and All-Terrain Vehicles.

13.5 Marine

13.5.1 Commercial

13.5.1.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries for Commercial Ships Deliver Power Supply for Longer Durations and Are Environment-Friendly

13.5.2 Tourism

13.5.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Becoming Popular for Electric Boats As They Have High Energy Density Without Any Risk of Fire Or Explosion

13.5.3 Defense

13.5.3.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Can Provide Greater Energy With Maximum Charging Rate Improving the Performance of Submarines

13.6 Medical

13.6.1 Market for LCO Battery Type to Hold the Largest Share During Forecast Period

13.7 Industrial

13.7.1 Mining Equipment

13.7.1.1 Safety Concerns Will Increase the Demand for Li-Ion Battery-Based Mining Equipment

13.7.2 Construction Equipment

13.7.2.1 Advancements In Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Are Improving the Performance and Efficiency of Construction Equipment

13.7.3 Forklifts, Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv), and Automated Mobile Robots (Amr)

13.7.3.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Provide Inherent Safety Performance, Better Toxicity Profile, and Are More Energy-Efficient With Significantly Longer Cycle Life Than Lead-Acid Batteries

13.8 Power

13.8.1 Above 36V Lithium-Ion Batteries Segment Holds the Largest Share During Forecast Period

13.9 Telecommunication

13.9.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Provide Outstanding Cyclic Life, Excellent Charge Acceptance, and Remote Monitoring



14 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.1.1 Market Driven By the Automotive & Transportation Industry and Renewable Energy Sector

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.2.1 Market is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

14.2.3 Mexico

14.2.3.1 Availability of Low-Cost Labor, Electricity, and Necessary Infrastructure Favorable for Setting Up Battery Manufacturing Units

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.1.1 Presence of Key Battery and Electric Vehicle Manufacturers and Stringent Government Guidelines Boosting the Growth of the Market

14.3.2 UK

14.3.2.1 Government Initiatives for the Growth of Evs Will Support the Growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Market

14.3.3 the Netherlands

14.3.3.1 Second-Largest Share of Lithium-Ion Battery Market In Europe

14.3.4 Norway

14.3.4.1 Increasing Sales of Evs Create Future Growth Opportunities for Market

14.3.5 Rest of Europe

14.3.5.1 Major Investment In the Region Contributing to Growth of the Market

14.4 Apac

14.4.1 China

14.4.1.1 Largest Share of the Market In Apac

14.4.2 Japan

14.4.2.1 Expansion of R&D Resources By Battery Giants Supporting the Growth of the Market

14.4.3 India

14.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Electrified Transport Expected to Drive the Market In the Automotive Industry

14.4.4 Rest of Apac

14.4.4.1 Government Support for Evs and Growing Use of Consumer Electronics Creates Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

14.5 Rest of the World (Row)

14.5.1 Middle East & Africa

14.5.1.1 Growing Investments In Advanced Technologies for Generating Green and Renewable Energy Sources Have Improved the Market In the Middle East

14.5.2 South America

14.5.2.1 Investment In the Mining Sector and Huge Lithium Reserves Contributing to Growth of the Market



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.1 Visionary Leaders

15.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.3 Innovators

15.3.4 Emerging Companies

15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio(20 Players)

15.5 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Players)

15.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

15.6.1 Product Launches and Developments

15.6.2 Expansions, Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

15.6.3 Others



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 BYD Company

16.1.2 LG Chem

16.1.3 Panasonic Corporation

16.1.4 Samsung SDI

16.1.5 Bak Group

16.1.6 GS Yuasa Corporation

16.1.7 Hitachi

16.1.8 Johnson Controls

16.1.9 Toshiba Corporation

16.1.10 Lithium Werks

16.2 Other Prominent Players

16.2.1 Calb

16.2.2 Saft Groupe

16.2.3 Varta Storage

16.2.4 Farasis Energy

16.2.5 Sila Nanotechnologies

16.2.6 Contemporary Amperex Technology

16.2.7 Envision Aesc SDI Co. Ltd.

16.2.8 Guoxuan High-Tech Co. Ltd.

16.2.9 Lithium Energy Japan

16.2.10 Tesla



