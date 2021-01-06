Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Worth $83.36 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 12.6% | Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium-ion battery market size is expected to reach USD 83.36 billion by 2027. according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 12.6% from 2020 to 2027. Emergence and increasing popularity for Electric Vehicles (EV) is expected to drive the demand for lithium-ion battery in automotive industry. The automotive industry has been witnessing a palpable shift from using nickel metal batteries to lithium-ion batteries in plug-in vehicles and EVs. Beneficial physical characteristics such as small size and lightweight have bolstered the demand for li-ion (lithium-ion) batteries across the automotive industry.

Increasing demand for consumer electronics across the regions has led to the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries. Long battery life along improved performance offered by the product to consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, etc. is expected to drive its demand in consumer electronics segment over the forecast period.

Key Trends and Major Developments in Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Based on product type, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) emerged as the prominent segment and accounted for the largest market share. These batteries come with excellent safety and long-life span makes them preferable over others. Increasing demand for LFP battering in portable devices due to its durability and high load currents capacity fuels the segmental growth.

, the consumer electronics segment is dominating the market with the contribution of a major revenue share. Increased use of lithium-ion batteries in stationary and portable electronic consumers owing to high energy density and longer life for the product. Increased demand for electric vehicles resulted in rapid registration for them in major Asian countries such as China is estimated to drive significant market growth for lithium-ion batteries. The rise in demand attributed to the availability of cost-effective vehicle options and government subsidies.

resulted in rapid registration for them in major Asian countries such as is estimated to drive significant market growth for lithium-ion batteries. The rise in demand attributed to the availability of cost-effective vehicle options and government subsidies. The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the production of lithium to some extent due to lockdown restrictions in lithium mining countries. The mines are working with a reduced capacity which is resulted in a reduced supply of key material. However, post-COVID-19 the market is predicted to bounce back to its normal operations.

Regional Outlook & Growth Analysis

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a faster rate owing to increased adoption of lithium-ion batteries in order to control pollution levels in major developed and developing cities. Increased demand for electric vehicles complemented by favorable government policies will further drive the market growth in the region. A rise in consumer demand for Smartphone and tablets in India, China, and Japan is likely to boost industry expansion in the region. North America region is predicted to witness substantial growth during the forecast period on account of increasing automotive and consumer electronic sales.

Market Participants Driving the Market Growth

The global market for the lithium-ion market is highly competitive due to the strong base of leading global companies and a large number of domestic players that occupy the majority of market share. Some of the leading market players include Akku Tronics New Energy Technology Co., Roofer Technology Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI, GS Yuasa, BAK Group, Exide Technologies, EaglePicher Technologies, LLC, BYD Company, Saft Groupe, Energus Power Solutions, Ltd., Panasonic LG Chem, Farasis Energy, Lithium Werks, Sila Nanotechnologies, Saft Batteries, and A123 Systems.

