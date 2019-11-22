Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Expected to Register a Healthy CAGR 22.0% - Data Bridge Market Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfect way to anticipate what future holds is to understand the trend today and hence Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report has been structured by chewing over numerous fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. The report contains all-embracing knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies which assists in planning strategies for ABC industry with which it is possible to outdo the competitors. The report makes industry well acquainted with thoughtful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Drivers: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Effective use of lithium ion batteries in bio-medical devices

Increased use of lithium-ion batteries in automobiles and devices

Restraints:

Heavy waste generation in the form of landfills by lithium batteries

Transportation of lithium batteries is risky

Opportunity:

Lithium-iron phosphate batteries for high-power devices

Challenge:

High toxicity leads to major long term problem in human

Market Trends:

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is segmented into three notable segments which are chemistry, technology and end-user.

On the basis of chemistry, the market is segmented into Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO) and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO). In 2019, Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO) segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share. The increasing demand and rate of product innovation and remoulding activities is the major reason towards making lithium-cobalt oxide (LI-CO) a dominating segment in the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into hydrometallurgical process, pyrometallurgy process, mechanical process and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, power, industrial, marine and others. In 2019, automotive segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share. The growing investments in the adoption of automated electric vehicles make automotive the dominating segment in the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Key Market Players: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Some of the major players operating in global lithium-ion battery recycling market are Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes - Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling, Global Technology Systems, Inc., ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, American Manganese Inc., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Interstate Batteries, LI-CYCLE CORP., Lithion Recycling, Neometals Ltd, OnTo Technology, LLC., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Storage Battery Systems, LLC among others.

Tesla:

Tesla is a public company which is headquartered in California, U.S. and was founded in 2003. The company is engaged in manufacturing of electric vehicles as well as infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. The company operates through three business segments which include total automotive, energy generation and storage segment revenue, services and other. Services and other is the market focused segment and is engaged in the production of lithium-ion battery recycling products to be utilized in various applications. The product categories of the company include MODEL S, MODEL 3, MODEL X, MODEL Y, Energy, Roadster in which Roadster is the market focused category.

In October 2019 , Tesla announced the aim of launching of cars which will run on lithium-ion batteries. Through this launch, the company will explore its product portfolio in the market.

The company has wide presences across the globe such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company also generates in revenue from its subsidiaries such as SolarCity (U.S.), Tesla Energy Operations, Inc. (U.S.), Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands), Arpad Solar Borrower Llc (U.S.) among others.

Snam SPA:

Snam SPA is a public company which is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy and was founded in 1941. The company is engaged in recycling of battery and is also engaged in in reducing environmental impact and CO2 emissions. The company operate through four business segments which include transportation, storage, corporate and other activities, regasification. Corporate and other activities is the market focused segment and is engaged in the production of various types of lithium-ion battery recycling products. Service / Product Categories offered by the company are European Collection of Industrial Batteries, Sorting of Portable Batteries and Accumulators, Recycling, Transport of Batteries and Accumulators, Sale of Alloys in which Recycling is the market focused category.

In October 2019 , Snam SPA announced the investment of € 28 million over five years to expand their battery recycling unit at Aveyron SME based in Viviez .Through this expansion the company will be able to expand its service portfolio in the market.

The company has presence in Europe region. The company also generates in revenue from its subsidiaries such as Stoccaggi Gas Italia S.p.A. (France), Infrastrutture Trasporto Gas S.p.A.(France), GNL Italia S.p.A. (Italy), Gasbridge 1 B.V.(France) among others.

Umicore:

Umicore is a public company which is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium and was founded in 1805. The company is a global material technology and recycling group that deals in the materials for rechargeable batteries and recycling. The company operates in three business segments which are catalysis, energy & surface technologies and recycling. Recycling is the market focused segment and is engaged in the manufacturing of products related to lithium-ion battery recycling. The service categories offered by the company include energy, automotive, recycling, chemicals, manufacturing, optics and displays, precious metals, electronics in which recycling is the market focused category. The company has approx. 10,420 employees as of 31st December 2018.

In September 2019 , Umicore and LG Chem developed a strategic agreement to serve LG Chem with (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials. The materials will be served to the company from Umicore's production plants in Korea, China and Poland . The agreement will help the company to meet rising demand for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

The company has wide presences across the globe such as

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Africa

The Company also generates in revenue from its subsidiaries such as

Todini and Co. S.p.a. ( Belgium ),

), Umicore Materials AG ( Belgium ),

), Palm Commodities International, Inc. (U.S.),

Umicore Marketing Services UK Ltd (U.K.),

Umicore Precious Metals NJ, LLC (U.S.)

among others

