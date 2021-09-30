Lithium Mining Market size worth $ 4.68 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.23% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Lithium Mining Market" By Product (Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Carbonate), By Application (Batteries, Glass, Grease, Air Conditioning Equipment), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Lithium Mining Market size was valued at USD 3.27 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Lithium Mining Market Overview

Lithium is one of the chemical elements with multi industrial uses in the advanced product manufacturing for the electronics, automobiles as well as healthcare sector. Since, it can be used in various grease lubricants, medicines, lithium ion batteries and many others. Out of the global lithium availability, Chile has the major lithium reserve followed by Australia, Argentina and China.

Growth in the use of lithium in air treatment applications is a key driver for the global lithium market. Lithium is used in cooling, dehumidification, and air regeneration applications. Shopping malls, hospitals, and other institutional facilities often employ absorption chillers as their source of air conditioning. Lithium chloride is used for dehumidification purposes. Large areas, which must operate without humidity use lithium chloride to absorb moisture. The demand for lithium for air regeneration applications is also increasing. Space vehicles, submarines & miners, safety devices, etc., hold systems to remove carbon dioxide from the human exhaust.

Key Players

The major key players in the market are Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Albemarle, Tianqi Lithium, Sociedad Quimica y Minera, Mineral Resources Limited, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Limited, Livent Corporation, Lithium Americas, Pilbara Minerals ltd., Savannah Resources, Bacanora Lithium, Piedmont Lithium ltd, Galaxy Resources ltd, Orocobre Ltd, Youngy Corporation Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Lithium Mining Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Lithium Mining Market, By Product

Lithium hydroxide



Lithium carbonate

Lithium Mining Market, By Application

Batteries



Glass



Grease



Air Conditioning Equipment

Lithium Mining Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

