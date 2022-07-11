Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 billion, Use of Nanotechnology in Batteries to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 05:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The use of nanotechnology in batteries is one of the trends in the market. The use of nanotechnology in the production and development of batteries will improve the compatibility of power supplies. The increasing adoption of EVs, plug-in hybrid EVs, and hybrid EVs and the growing focus on renewable energy will drive the growth of the market. Li-S nanotechnology-enabled batteries can deliver an energy density that is at least three times higher than traditional Li-ion batteries. Thus, the use of nanotechnology will boost the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the forecast period.
The lithium-sulfur battery market size is expected to grow by USD 1.00 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 30.78% during the forecast period.
Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Request a Sample Report
Lead pollution and stringent laws are driving the growth of the lithium-sulfur battery market. The production of batteries involves the use of toxic materials due to the lack of safer substitutes. For instance, the Government of China shut down most of its Li-S battery manufacturing plants to curb lead poisoning. It requires a high quantity of lead, and a portion of this lead is often mixed with discharged fumes, which lead to health problems caused by air pollution. As a result, many governments have enforced stringent regulations and standards for battery disposal and production. Improper dumping of batteries in landfills can lead to the seeping of sulfuric and lead into groundwater. This contaminates the drinking water supply and leads to lead poisoning. Hence, to ensure the safety of people and the environment, a proper management system for battery waste is needed. Such factors will drive the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the forecast period.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
This research report segments the lithium-sulfur battery market by end-user (aviation, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing adoption of Li-S batteries in the aerospace and defense sectors. Germany is a key country in the lithium-sulfur battery market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa.
By end-user, the aviation segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Li-S batteries are mainly used in drones. Drones have several applications and functionalities such as 4K image capturing, GPS, geo-tracking, and obstacle avoidance. Hence, several commercial enterprises and businesses are adopting drones. Thus, the increase in the adoption of drones in the aviation sector will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Find out the contribution of each segment and region of the lithium-sulfur battery market. Request a Sample Report
Battery Monitoring Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 30.78%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.00 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
56.51
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
BASF SE, CALB Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HY Tech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., OXIS Energy Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Poly Plus Battery Co., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sion Power Corp., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Ube Industries Ltd., Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd., and Zhuhai Smoothway Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Envision Energy USA Ltd.
- Exhibit 97: Envision Energy USA Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Envision Energy USA Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Envision Energy USA Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Johnson Matthey Plc
- Exhibit 100: Johnson Matthey Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Johnson Matthey Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Johnson Matthey Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Johnson Matthey Plc - Segment focus
- 10.6 LG Chem Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Exhibit 109: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 OXIS Energy Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: OXIS Energy Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: OXIS Energy Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: OXIS Energy Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Poly Plus Battery Co.
- Exhibit 117: Poly Plus Battery Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Poly Plus Battery Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Poly Plus Battery Co. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sion Power Corp.
- Exhibit 120: Sion Power Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Sion Power Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Sion Power Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article