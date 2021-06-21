Litify Acquires Salesforce-Based E-Billing Solution LegalStratus

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litify, the legal operating system built on Salesforce.com, has completed its acquisition of LegalStratus, makers of best-in-class Enterprise Legal Management tools and the premier e-billing solution built on the Salesforce platform.

With Litify your legal department and law practice will access dashboards and reports that are game-changing for the legal industry.

In an industry that is quickly transforming, Litify and LegalStratus will together continue to provide the industry's leading technology to lawyers and their staff. With their combined resources and expertise, Litify and LegalStratus will give corporate legal departments, government agencies and insurance providers unparalleled transparency and integrated tools to help them optimize operations.

"After our first conversation with the LegalStratus team, we were struck by how much we shared the same vision: legal professionals should be equipped with the newest and safest technology, the ability to effectively manage the bottom line, and to understand the exact value of what is being delivered by internal and external staff. Our combined efforts will drive tremendous value for our clients," said Terry Dohrmann, Litify Chief Revenue Officer and founding executive.

Because both businesses primarily leverage the Salesforce platform for their products, innovation and mutual development will begin immediately.

"We've made tremendous strides building a business whose value to its clients is unmatched in the industry. As part of Litify, we can now deliver the most automated processes available and the flexibility to handle every nuance of a legal matter. We will go faster and do more for the legal community as our goals, products and people are perfectly aligned," said Tom Mavis, President and co-founder of LegalStratus.

With LegalStratus, Litify will continue to drive digital transformation, enabling teams around the world to gather and use data better, increase financial accuracy and for corporate legal departments and government entities to vastly improve relationships with outside counsel and vendors.

"LegalStratus' expertise with financial tools built on Salesforce and their success with corporate legal departments gives us the ability to deliver the complete 360-degree legal experience. Our roadmaps run complementary to one another, and our united expertise in the market will accelerate our plans for growth and reach," said Pam Wickersham, Litify VP Product and Engineering.

"We believe that LegalStratus will dramatically disrupt the e-Billing and Matter Management markets and finally provide Legal departments the enterprise-class solutions they need to securely and reliably manage their business," said Eddie Lott, LegalStratus co-founder and head of development and consulting operations.

Litify provides organizations with a complete, intelligent view of their customers, their cases and their staff across every touchpoint. LegalStratus' suite of services elevates that overall experience by adding billing and accounting features that will embed directly into the Litify platform. Additionally, case/matter management features that current Legal Stratus customers leverage, including workflow automation and practice-specific task management, will be folded into the new offerings. LegalStratus' portal products have been industry-leading, empowering staff to effectively manage intra- and inter-departmental as well as external staff communication and task completion.

About Legal Stratus

LegalStratus is an Enterprise Legal Management system designed for Lawyers and Legal Professionals working in corporate legal departments and government agencies. By leveraging Salesforce, LegalStratus offers unique features that increase user adoption, lower the total cost of ownership and significantly reduces the risk associated with legacy case management systems. LegalStratus manages the full life cycle of legal matters, including intakes and investigations, and provides financial and sophisticated analytics that enable legal departments to improve operational efficiencies.

About Litify

Founded in late 2016, Litify's mission is to transform how legal services are rendered through integrative, intuitive technology. The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, intake management and client communications, while providing data-driven insights that help law firms, in-house legal departments, government agencies and nonprofits scale and improve their financial performance. Built on Salesforce.com, Litify is a secure, extensible and rapidly evolving platform. Earlier this year, Litify was named by LawFuel, the Industry-Leading Legal Publication, as #1 in Practice Management Software for Law Firms, In-House Counsel, Government Entities, and Nonprofits. Visit www.litify.com and sign up for a demo to learn more.

