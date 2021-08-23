Litify Selected to Power Leading Automobile Insurance Company's Legal Operations

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litify, the legal operating system built on Salesforce.com, continues its rapid expansion into the insurance community and is pleased to announce that Acceptance Insurance has adopted the Litify platform. Having already integrated the Salesforce platform into its business practices, Acceptance Insurance was eager to extend the same value into the legal and risk departments via the Litify product suite. This effort is building off their current initiatives to drive more efficiencies, reduce risk and deliver greater value to the entire organization.

Sarannah McMurtry, General Counsel at Acceptance Insurance, said that her organization selected Litify because it needed to find a dynamic, seamless way to help the growing legal department connect with the rest of its business. "Litify will help better manage matters and predict time of closure and case fulfillment for all lines of our dynamic business. We look forward to this continuing partnership and the ultimate value it will drive for our clients," said McMurtry.

Litify's product suite offers increased visibility into an organization's legal matters and allows in-house counsel to improve its oversight of each file, which is critical for an insurance company managing thousands of unique claims. Litify ensures total transparency of the entire legal matter and document lifecycle and offers the ability to easily create and merge documents all from one centralized location. Additionally, by leveraging Salesforce's best-in-class reporting engine, Litify helps enable a balanced workload for each legal team member and ensures that the team is equipped to meet the needs of the entire Acceptance Insurance organization.

"We are committed to empowering Acceptance Insurance to revolutionize their legal department and enable added operational efficiency," said Steven Mandel, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Litify. "Understanding Acceptance's desire to make its staff's user experience better, we knew that our products would be an excellent fit. Our team of customer success professionals will be working closely with Acceptance Insurance to ensure our platform evolves as their needs do."

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (FACO) is both an omni-channel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 15 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1,300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life's uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Additional information can be found online at acceptance.com.

About Litify

Founded in late 2016, Litify's mission is to transform how legal services are rendered through integrative, intuitive technology. The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, intake management, and client communications while providing data-driven insights that help law firms, in-house legal departments, government agencies, and nonprofits scale and improve their financial performance. Built on Salesforce.com, Litify is a secure, extensible, and rapidly evolving platform. Earlier this year, Litify was named by LawFuel, the Industry-Leading Legal Publication, as #1 in Practice Management Software for Law Firms, In-House Counsel, Government Entities, and Nonprofits. Visit www.litify.com and sign up for a demo to learn more.



