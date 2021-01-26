Litigation Powerhouse Hedrick Kring Opens Houston Office

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based trial law firm Hedrick Kring, PLLC opened an office in Houston, Texas. Their focus continues to be tackling complex commercial trials. Partner Kevin G. Corcoran is leading the charge, and the goal is to add five to 10 full-time lawyers by the end of this calendar year.

Corcoran has decades of experience as a trial lawyer, including international representation from Mexico to Australia. Corcoran has represented clients in complex commercial disputes and catastrophic claims in the High Tech, Oil & Gas, Energy, Petrochemical, Retail, Consumer Product, Maritime, Manufacturing, Trucking and Media & Entertainment Industries. Hedrick Kring co-counseled a case with Corcoran and quickly realized that his values and expertise aligned with theirs, making him the perfect person to begin this Houston-based venture.

According to Partner and Co-founder, Jacob Kring, Corcoran is "diligent, smart, and willing to take on a challenge," while putting his clients first.

"Opening a branch of Hedrick Kring in Houston is crucial so we can continue serving our clients at the highest level possible. I am humbled to spearhead this extension," said Corcoran.

While this physical office is new, the work Hedrick Kring is executing in Houston is not. Hedrick Kring continues to be a firm that handles work across the country and state. This new office provides greater accessibility to prepare for hearings, depositions and trials for existing and future clients who aren't located in the DFW area. The Hedrick Kring Houston office is located at 808 Travis Street, Suite 540 in Houston, Texas.

