Litigator David Shargel Rejoins Bracewell's New York Trial and White Collar Team

Shargel advises companies and individuals in complex commercial litigation, internal investigations, white collar defense, and regulatory and compliance matters. He has represented financial, real estate, construction, energy, retail and pharmaceutical clients in federal and state courts across the United States, as well as in arbitrations and mediations. Shargel joined Westerman Ball in 2018, after 11 years at Bracewell. Prior to Bracewell, he served as a law clerk to US District Judge Richard M. Berman in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"We look forward to working with Dave again," said Daniel S. Connolly, managing partner of Bracewell's New York office. "In addition to being an excellent lawyer, Dave is a strong cultural fit, having spent most of his legal career with Bracewell."

Shargel is the 12th Bracewell alumni who has rejoined the firm in the last two years. Most recently, Clint Steyn rejoined the projects team in May 2019 as a partner in Dubai.

Shargel joins a strong and growing litigation and white collar team, which was recently recognized as a Law360 White Collar Practice Group of the Year. In addition to Shargel, recent lateral partner additions to the litigation team in the United States include Keith Blackman in New York, Stephen L. Braga in Washington, DC, Joshua C. Klein in New York, Matthew G. Nielsen in Dallas, David A. Super in Washington, DC, and Allen N. Taffet in New York.

"I'm excited to return to Bracewell and work with the firm's outstanding litigators," said Shargel.

Shargel earned his B.A. from Kenyon Law School in 1999 and his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 2005.

