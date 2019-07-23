Litmus Adds Cloud Storage Integration with Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing and analytics, announced several new updates to its email platform, including the ability to import email design files from leading cloud storage solutions, expanded privacy protections, and enhancements to custom email tracking. The company also announced that its platform was recently named Spring Leader 2019 by G2 Crowd in the category of Email Testing Software , receiving positive user feedback and above-average scores for both ease of setup and ease of use.

"We continue to expand the capabilities of the Litmus platform to deliver an integrated and best-in-class email marketing solution for our customers," said Richard Yu, senior vice president of product, Litmus. "These new collaboration features and enhancements make it even easier for our customers to efficiently design and test their email campaigns, and to gather critical insights from post-send analytics."

"At Dropbox, it's our priority to bring content, tools, and teams together, by organizing your content, bringing context to your work, and giving everyone a place to get work done," said Abhishek Lahoti, business development executive at Dropbox. "Email is a core communication tool for most marketing organizations, so we're pleased to partner with Litmus to enable marketers to collaborate more efficiently and execute effective campaigns faster."

The Litmus platform and the new features span the full email marketing cycle—from pre-send design to testing and post-send analytics. The new features, as well as recently announced accessibility functionality , make marketing campaigns more inclusive and extend the value of the Litmus platform while maintaining its hallmark ease of use.

Cloud Storage Integration

Litmus users can now import their hypertext markup language (HTML) email files from popular cloud file storage solutions such as Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. By importing these directly into Litmus, users save time and avoid copy-and-paste errors. The import feature streamlines workflow at several steps along the way, including Builder, Proof, and Checklist — and ensures users are always working with the latest files. Review and approval cycles are simplified, and testing checklists are quickly created without the need to switch between platforms.

Privacy Protections and Custom Tracking

Marketers can now protect subscribers' personally identifiable information (PII) while still gathering actionable insights via meaningful tags and parameters. The new functionality enables users to disable email fields that collect PII and replace those with unique tracking codes for every email, along with defined campaign timeframes and expiration dates. This enables Litmus users to track email metrics at the subscriber level and better identify which emails are making the biggest impact.

G2 Spring Leader Accolade

The G2 Leader badge is based on independent tech reviewers who have identified Litmus as a leading email marketing and testing solution. Litmus achieved the highest satisfaction scores in its product category, with above-average scores for both ease of setup and ease of use. The satisfaction rating is derived from independent and authentic user reviews, factoring in multiple rankings across product features, administrative services, and Net Promoter Score (NPS). G2 applies a unique algorithm to each review, analyzing and weighting reviews in terms of popularity, thoroughness, and age. Products in the leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 Crowd users and have substantial market presence scores.

More information:

About Litmus

Litmus provides a powerful platform for email creation, testing, analytics, and collaboration, empowering marketing teams to confidently deliver increased subscriber engagement and campaign ROI while ensuring brand consistency. Backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry that trust its Email Creative Platform to make their email better, including nine of the top 10 ecommerce brands, seven of the top 10 technology companies, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. To learn more about Litmus, visit litmus.com , subscribe to the Litmus blog , or follow us on Twitter .

Media Contact:

Lorraine Hamby

650.868.6467

lorraine@hambycomms.com

SOURCE Litmus

Related Links

https://litmus.com

