Litmus Automation Partners With fos4X on Wind Turbine Optimization Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced a partnership with fos4X GmbH, a company that provides sensors and solutions to drive smart wind energy. fos4X will incorporate LoopEdge into their retroX platform to collect data from wind turbine rotor blades and apply analytical software either at the edge or in the cloud to increase wind turbine profitability.

As part of their retroX platform, which includes sensors and the X4edge IIoT infrastructure, fos4X deploys sensors directly into the rotor blades of wind turbines. The collected data is locally processed in an edge computer running LoopEdge and various analytical applications. The resulting recommendations for improving efficiency and product lifetime are then sent to the Cloud and visualized to enable the wind farm operator to make real-time business decisions. Alternatively, the control loop can be closed and the turbine can act autonomously.

Various applications leveraging model-based analytics will run inside of LoopEdge, allowing wind farm operators to perform tasks such as minimizing the effects of icing, improving maintenance, increasing energy output, and extending the lifetime of their turbines. fos4X will use Loop to manage edge computing devices deployed across various customers and sites.

"Working with Litmus Automation will allow us to flexibly run analytics right on the turbine or in the Cloud and provide insights directly to our customers," said Dr. Lars Hoffmann, founder and CEO of fos4X GmbH. "The end result is that we are able to provide transparency to our customers regarding the current and future performance and condition of all their turbines."

"Our goal is to give IIoT solution providers the ability to quickly gather valuable data at the Edge and visualize it to improve their end users' products and services," said John Younes, Co-founder and COO of Litmus Automation. "The partnership with fos4X is a perfect example of how our LoopEdge platform can easily connect various industrial assets and provide good data in real-time for actionable results. We hope this partnership will provide the wind turbine market with smarter solutions to enable better visibility and predictive maintenance."

About fos4X

Founded in Munich in 2010, fos4X GmbH is a specialist for reliable, fiber-optic sensor products, as well as for innovative data analysis. It develops IIoT and edge computing solutions to enable further cost reductions and efficiency gains for the wind industry. Primarily used in wind turbines, the fiber optic sensors and solutions are also used in the fields of electromobility, process measurement technology and railway technology to drive digitalization in industrial plants. For more information, visit https://www.fos4x.de/en/.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10+ Fortune 500 Manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit www.litmusautomation.com.

